Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States and a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, is also a dedicated stepmother to two children, Ella and Cole Emhoff. Married to Doug Emhoff since 2014, Harris has embraced her role with warmth and affection, earning the endearing nickname “Momala” from her stepchildren. This article explores her journey as a stepmother and her bond with Ella and Cole.

Meeting Doug Emhoff and His Children

Kamala Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014, making her the stepmother to his two children from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff. Doug and Kerstin were married for 16 years and had two children: Cole, born in 1994, and Ella, born in 1999. Harris met Doug’s children two months into their relationship, and the connection was immediate. Despite their initial teenage skepticism, Cole and Ella quickly grew fond of Harris, a sentiment that has only strengthened over the years.

Cole Emhoff: A Budding Career in Entertainment

Cole Emhoff, born on September 15, 1994, was named after the legendary jazz musician John Coltrane. Raised in California, Cole was nearly 20 years old when his father married Kamala Harris. From their first meeting at a dinner at The Reel Inn, Cole appreciated Harris for who she was as a person rather than her political stature. Their dinner conversations often delved into serious topics, reflecting Harris’s genuine passion for issues she cares about.

Cole pursued higher education at Colorado College, earning a degree in psychology in 2017. Today, he works for Plan B Entertainment, a production company co-founded by Brad Pitt, known for films like “Minari” and “The Departed.” In his personal life, Cole married his long-time girlfriend, Greenley Littlejohn, in October 2023. Harris officiated the ceremony, highlighting the deep bond she shares with her stepchildren and her commitment to their happiness and well-being.

Ella Emhoff: From Parsons to the Fashion World

Ella Emhoff, born on May 29, 1999, was named after jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. She was in high school when she first met Kamala Harris and was a college student at The New School’s Parsons School of Design when Harris became Vice President. Ella actively supported Harris during her vice-presidential campaign, feeling both excitement and a sense of responsibility as she became part of a historic moment.

After graduating in May 2021, Ella pursued a career in modeling and fashion design. She was signed by IMG Models Worldwide and has worked with high-profile brands like Balenciaga. Ella made her Met Gala debut in 2021, showcasing her unique style and creativity. In addition to modeling, Ella continues to create knitwear and hosts a knitting club in New York City, further establishing herself as a multifaceted artist.

Kamala Harris’s Bond with Her Stepchildren

Kamala Harris has often expressed her deep affection for Cole and Ella, describing them as a source of immense joy and love. In a 2019 essay for ELLE, she recounted how Cole and Ella played a pivotal role in her relationship with Doug Emhoff. Harris’s involvement in their lives has been significant, from celebrating milestones like graduations to officiating weddings.

Her stepchildren, in turn, have spoken fondly of her. Ella referred to Harris as “Momala, the world’s greatest stepmom” during a 2021 video appearance for the Democratic National Convention. Harris’s efforts to maintain a close-knit family are evident in their Sunday dinners, where they share meaningful conversations and bond over shared experiences.

Conclusion

Kamala Harris’s journey as a stepmother to Ella and Cole Emhoff is a testament to her dedication and love for her family. From their early meetings to celebrating significant life events together, Harris has embraced her role with warmth and commitment. Her bond with her stepchildren highlights the importance of family and the joy that comes from nurturing these relationships. As Kamala Harris continues her political career, her role as “Momala” remains a cherished and integral part of her life.

