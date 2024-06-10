Puerto Rican actor Kamar de los Reyes, renowned for his captivating performances and versatile roles, passed away at the age of 56. His death on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, following a brief battle with cancer, has left a profound void in the entertainment industry. Best known for his portrayal of Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live,” de los Reyes’s legacy extends across television, film, and video games, touching the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on November 8, 1967, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Kamar de los Reyes grew up in Las Vegas, where his passion for singing and dancing flourished. His father, Cuban percussionist Walfredo de los Reyes, influenced his early exposure to the performing arts. Kamar’s journey to stardom began in the 1980s when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming an entertainer.

In 1994, de los Reyes made his mark in the critically acclaimed off-Broadway play “Blade to the Heat,” originating the role of Pedro Quinn. He continued to hone his craft in prestigious productions, such as Shakespeare in the Park’s “The Tempest,” where he played Ferdinand opposite Patrick Stewart’s Prospero. His early roles also included a dancer in the 1988 film “Salsa” and a memorable appearance in Toni Braxton’s 2000 music video for “Spanish Guitar.”

Rise to Fame: “One Life to Live” and Beyond

De los Reyes achieved widespread recognition for his role as Antonio Vega on “One Life to Live.” He debuted on the show in 1995, playing a former gang member turned lawyer and police officer. His compelling performance earned him a dedicated fan base and a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Special Fan Award, America’s Favorite Couple, in 2002 alongside his future wife, actress Sherri Saum.

In addition to his soap opera success, Kamar expanded his television presence with recurring roles on shows like Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow” and the CW’s “All American,” where he played Coach Montes. He also guest-starred on popular series such as “Castle,” “Blue Bloods,” and “ER,” showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Film Roles and Voice Acting

Kamar’s talent extended to the big screen with roles in notable films like Oliver Stone’s “Nixon,” where he portrayed Watergate burglar Eugenio Martínez, and Lisa France’s “Love & Suicide.” His diverse filmography highlighted his ability to tackle complex characters in various genres.

In the realm of video games, de los Reyes made a significant impact as the voice of Raul Menendez in the “Call of Duty” franchise. His portrayal of the Nicaraguan arms dealer in “Call of Duty: Black Ops II,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” “Call of Duty: Mobile,” and “Call of Duty: Vanguard” brought a new dimension to the gaming experience, earning him a place in the hearts of gamers worldwide.

Personal Life and Legacy

Kamar de los Reyes’s personal life was as rich and fulfilling as his career. He married actress Sherri Saum in 2007, and the couple shared twin sons, John and Michael, born in 2014. Kamar also had an older son, Caylen, from a previous relationship. His family, including his parents Matilde and Walfredo, and siblings Daniel, Walfredo Jr., Lily, and Ilde, were a source of immense pride and joy for him.

In his final months, Kamar remained active on social media, sharing poignant moments and expressing his love for his family. His last Instagram post, celebrating his eldest son’s accomplishments in the military, was a testament to his enduring pride and love for his children.

Ongoing Projects and Posthumous Releases

At the time of his death, Kamar de los Reyes was working on several projects that will serve as a testament to his enduring talent. He had filmed roles for Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Washington Black,” starring Sterling K. Brown, and Marvel’s highly anticipated “Daredevil” series. These posthumous releases will offer fans one final glimpse of his extraordinary abilities.

Conclusion

Kamar de los Reyes’s death is a significant loss to the entertainment world. His remarkable career, spanning television, film, and video games, has left an indelible mark on the industry. As we remember his contributions and celebrate his legacy, we are reminded of the joy and inspiration he brought to countless fans and colleagues. His memory will live on through his work and the profound impact he had on all who knew him.

