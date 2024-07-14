From the glitz of Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to the high stakes of World Series games, the relationship between supermodel Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander is a captivating tale of mutual support and enduring love. Since their first meeting in 2012, the couple has navigated the challenges of their high-profile careers, celebrated monumental achievements together, and built a beautiful family. Here’s everything you need to know about Kate Upton’s boyfriend-turned-husband, Justin Verlander.

2012: A Fateful Meeting on Set

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander first crossed paths on the set of a commercial shoot for Major League Baseball 2K12. Little did they know, this encounter would lay the foundation for a relationship that would span over a decade. In the commercial, Upton had to turn Verlander away from an exclusive club while he was in disguise, not realizing that she was meeting her future husband.

2013: Rumors and Denials

The new year brought vacation sightings of Upton and Verlander in St. Thomas, sparking dating rumors. However, in an interview with Fox News 2, Upton denied these rumors, stating she was single at the time. Later in 2013, Upton started dating Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars. Their romance was short-lived, ending by December that year.

2014: Reconnecting and Public Appearances

By early 2014, Upton and Verlander rekindled their relationship. They were spotted together at the GQ Super Bowl Party in New York City, confirming fan speculation about their romance. In May, Upton posted a photo with Verlander at Fenway Park on Instagram, marking their relationship more publicly.

2016: The Engagement

Justin Verlander proposed to Kate Upton in the spring of 2016, before the start of the baseball season. The couple kept the engagement under wraps for a while, revealing the news at the Met Gala in May, where Upton flaunted her custom engagement ring designed by Anita Ko.

2017: Wedding Bells and World Series Wins

2017 was a monumental year for the couple. Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros, and just days later, he and Upton tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The intimate wedding was a beautiful blend of their personal and professional lives, celebrating love and victory.

2018: Welcoming Their First Child

In July 2018, Upton announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and in November, the couple welcomed their daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander. Both parents shared heartfelt posts on social media, expressing their joy and love for their new addition.

2019-2020: Family and Career Balancing Act

Verlander and Upton balanced their thriving careers while raising their daughter. Verlander expressed his desire to continue playing baseball long enough for Genevieve to remember seeing him play. Despite the challenges, including Verlander’s injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple remained a strong unit, supporting various charitable causes and spending quality time with their family.

2021-2022: Red Carpets and Celebrations

The couple continued to dazzle on red carpets and in their personal milestones. In 2022, they made a memorable appearance with their daughter at the MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. Later that year, Upton celebrated Verlander’s World Series win with the Astros, showcasing their unwavering support for each other’s careers.

2023: Celebrations and Milestones

In 2023, Upton threw Verlander a surprise jungle-themed 40th birthday party, filled with love and fun. The couple also attended the Footwear News Achievement Awards, turning heads with their stylish appearance. Upton’s heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Verlander highlighted their strong family bond and her admiration for him as a father.

Conclusion: A Love Story for the Ages

The relationship between Kate Upton and Justin Verlander is a testament to enduring love, mutual respect, and unwavering support. From their first meeting on a commercial set to raising a family together, they have navigated the ups and downs of life with grace and love. Their story continues to inspire fans worldwide, showcasing that true love can thrive even in the spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Kate Upton and Justin Verlander meet?

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander met in 2012 during a commercial shoot for Major League Baseball 2K12.

2. When did Kate Upton and Justin Verlander get married?

The couple got married on November 4, 2017, in a beautiful ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, just days after Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros.

3. Do Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have children?

Yes, they have one daughter named Genevieve Upton Verlander, born on November 7, 2018.

4. How has Kate Upton supported Justin Verlander’s career?

Kate Upton has been a constant source of support for Justin Verlander, attending his games, celebrating his victories, and helping him through tough times, including his shoulder injury in 2014.

5. What are some significant milestones in Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship?

Significant milestones include their first meeting in 2012, getting engaged in 2016, marrying in 2017, and welcoming their daughter in 2018. They have also celebrated numerous career achievements together, such as Verlander’s World Series wins and Upton’s modeling accolades.