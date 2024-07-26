Katie Hauss was having a delightful day at the American Century Championship, watching her favorite celebrities, including Travis Kelce, with her husband, Ryan Griffiths. What started as a fun-filled outing took a sudden turn when an unexpected accident left her in pain and seeking medical attention.

The Accident: A Shocking Moment on the Golf Course

On Friday, July 12, while enjoying the tournament, Katie felt a sudden strike on the back of her head. “When I got hit, I immediately felt pain,” she shared with PEOPLE. Initially unsure of what happened, she soon heard the crowd exclaiming that it was Travis Kelce’s golf shot that had hit her.

“I tried to stay calm and told my husband I thought I was okay, but it hurt really bad,” she recounted. Realizing she was bleeding, Katie knelt down, and a Good Samaritan, likely a doctor or first responder, came to her aid, applying pressure to her wound and calling for EMTs.

Immediate Aftermath: Concern and Care

Katie had indeed been struck by a golf ball driven by Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce. Both Travis and his brother Jason, whom Katie and Ryan had traveled to see, rushed to her side. “Travis walked down as I was still on the ground,” Katie recalled. Despite the pain and shock, she remembered Travis expressing his concern and joking about taking a photo together. “Travis felt really bad and couldn’t bring himself to smile given the circumstances,” she noted.

Jason Kelce also showed genuine concern, repeatedly asking if she was okay. EMTs arrived quickly, discovering that Katie’s head was split open. They advised her to visit the hospital to rule out any fractures or internal bleeding. At the ER, doctors confirmed she had a concussion and required a few stitches.

Recovery and Reflection

A week after the incident, Katie, a professional horseback rider, was slowly recovering. “This week was touch and go, but today I’m feeling much better and on the mend!” she reported. Despite the challenges, including wearing a helmet for work, Katie managed with dissolving stitches and glue instead of staples, thanks to her negotiation with the doctor.

Katie also reflected on a comment from the New Heights podcast, where Travis joked about hitting someone during the tournament. “I’m sure they never imagined someone would actually get hurt when they said those things,” she mused. The accident still felt surreal to her.

Jason Kelce’s Emotional Retirement Announcement

In a related event, Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL during an emotional press conference. His wife, Kylie Kelce, was present, providing support. Jason, 36, recalled significant moments from his 13-year career, including meeting Kylie at a Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Party in 2014. “That night, I’d meet my future wife,” Jason said, reflecting on the profound impact Kylie had on his life and career.

A Love Story Amidst a Stellar Career

Jason’s heartfelt speech included memories of their first meeting and how Kylie changed his life. “She was beautiful, smart, serious, yet playful. I knew it right away,” he said. The couple married in April 2018 and have three daughters together. Jason credited Kylie for bringing out the best in him, both on and off the field. His retirement followed a celebrated career, culminating in a final honor at the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Conclusion

Katie Hauss’s accident at the American Century Championship highlights the unpredictable nature of life and the compassion of strangers. It also intertwines with the personal milestones of the Kelce brothers, showcasing moments of concern, care, and emotional reflection. As Katie continues to recover and Jason transitions into retirement, their stories remind us of the human experiences behind public figures and the unexpected events that can bring people together.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What happened to Katie Hauss at the American Century Championship?

Katie Hauss was hit in the back of the head by a golf ball driven by Travis Kelce during the American Century Championship. She experienced immediate pain and was treated by a Good Samaritan and EMTs before being taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion and received stitches.

2. How did Travis Kelce react to hitting Katie Hauss?

Travis Kelce expressed genuine concern and felt very bad about the incident. He came down to check on Katie, joked about taking a photo together to lighten the mood, but couldn’t bring himself to smile due to the circumstances.

3. What were the medical outcomes for Katie Hauss after the accident?

Katie Hauss was diagnosed with a concussion and required a few stitches in her head. She experienced a difficult week but was on the mend and feeling much better a week after the incident.

4. How did Jason Kelce’s retirement announcement connect to the incident?

Jason Kelce’s retirement announcement was a separate event, but it highlighted the close bond between the Kelce brothers and their families. During his emotional speech, Jason reflected on significant moments in his life, including meeting his wife, Kylie, and the support she provided throughout his career.

5. How did the New Heights podcast comment relate to the accident?

Before the tournament, Travis Kelce joked on the New Heights podcast about not feeling bad if someone got hit by a golf ball since they bought the ticket. Katie Hauss reflected on this comment, noting that it was unlikely they imagined someone would actually get hurt, adding a touch of irony to the incident.