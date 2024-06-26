The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) have evolved from merely being pretty faces on the field to becoming a cultural icon, embodying elite status with their talented and beautiful dancers. A significant part of this transformation is attributed to Kelli Finglass, the dynamic director of the DCC. Her journey from a cheerleader to a pivotal figure in the organization highlights her dedication and vision.

Who is Kelli Finglass?

Kelli Finglass, born Kelli McGonagill, has deep roots in Texas where she was born and raised. Her passion for dance was evident early on, leading her to study Modern Dance at Texas Christian University (TCU). She later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Marketing from the University of North Texas. In 1984, Kelli joined the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and her exceptional talent and dedication quickly set her apart.

A Trailblazing Cheerleader

Kelli Finglass made history within the DCC by becoming the first cheerleader to be invited back without having to go through the audition process again. Her tenure as a cheerleader lasted until 1989, during which she became a beloved and respected figure within the squad. Her leadership qualities were recognized early, leading to her appointment as the assistant director immediately after retiring as a cheerleader.

The Rise to Director

In 1991, Kelli Finglass was promoted to the position of director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This role allowed her to leverage her business acumen and passion for dance to revolutionize the organization. One of her first tasks was to transform the DCC from a financial burden to a profitable entity. Through innovative marketing strategies, sponsorships, and merchandise like swimsuit calendars and the DCC Barbie, Kelli successfully turned the squad into a lucrative brand.

The Impact of “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team”

Since 2006, the reality TV show “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” has offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the rigorous process of becoming a DCC member. Kelli Finglass, alongside head choreographer Judy Trammell, has been a staple on the show, guiding and judging the hundreds of hopefuls who audition each year. The show has played a significant role in expanding the DCC’s brand and popularity.

Expanding the DCC Brand

Kelli Finglass’s vision extended beyond just managing the cheerleaders. She established DCC Productions, a special events production company that creates halftime performances for the Dallas Cowboys, the International Hockey League, and the NCAA. She also initiated various competitions and programs such as the DCC Dance & Drill Team Competitions, Camp DCC, Cheers for Years, and Cheers for Fitness, further cementing the DCC’s reputation as an elite dance organization.

Kelli Finglass’s Personal Life

While Kelli Finglass’s professional achievements are remarkable, her personal life also reflects her commitment and dedication. She married Joel Finglass in 1996, who worked in business operations for the Dallas Cowboys. The couple has two children, Samantha and Ryan, both of whom attended Texas A&M University. Kelli often showcases her family’s achievements on her Instagram page, highlighting her role as a devoted wife and mother.

The Legacy of Kelli Finglass

For decades, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been known as America’s Sweethearts, a reputation that has only grown under Kelli Finglass’s leadership. Her ability to balance the roles of director, business manager, and executive producer has been instrumental in maintaining the DCC’s elite status. The rigorous training, auditions, and performances depicted in “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” showcase the high standards and dedication required to be part of this iconic squad.

Conclusion

Kelli Finglass’s journey with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a testament to her dedication, vision, and leadership. From her early days as a cheerleader to her current role as director, she has significantly impacted the DCC’s evolution into an iconic and profitable brand. Her story continues to inspire many, showcasing the power of passion and perseverance in achieving greatness.

