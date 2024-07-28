Kelly Nelon Clark was a beloved figure in the world of Gospel music, known for her soulful voice and deep commitment to her faith. As the head of The Nelons, a family gospel group, Kelly touched countless lives with her music and testimony. Her journey was marked by personal trials and triumphs, including the relationships she cherished and the challenges she faced. This article delves into her life, her first husband, and the legacy she left behind.

A Blessed Childhood: Memories of a Loving Father

Kelly Nelon Clark often spoke fondly of her father, Rex Nelon, who was a significant influence in her life and career. Rex Nelon, a renowned gospel singer, instilled in Kelly a deep love for music and faith. One of Kelly’s cherished memories involves a family trip to Asheville, NC, when she was just three years old.

They stopped at a store in Cherokee, NC, where Kelly excitedly encountered an Indian Chief with a bear. In a small accident, Kelly slammed her finger in a door, and her father lovingly comforted her, making the pain disappear with a kiss. This incident, among many others, highlighted Rex’s nurturing nature, making Kelly feel safe and cherished.

The Tragic Plane Crash: A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 26, 2024, the Nelon Clark family suffered an unimaginable tragedy. While en route to participate in the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, daughter Amber, and other members of their entourage were involved in a fatal plane crash.

The accident claimed the lives of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler, their assistant Melodi Hodges, and the pilot and his wife, Larry and Melissa Haynie. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Autumn, the youngest daughter of Jason and Kelly, along with her husband Jamie Streetman, were not on the flight. They received the heartbreaking news after safely arriving in Seattle. The gospel community, including Bill and Gloria Gaither, gathered to support the grieving family, offering prayers and comfort during this difficult time.

Kelly Nelon Clark’s Personal Life: A Journey of Love and Loss

Kelly Nelon Clark’s life was filled with significant relationships, beginning with her first husband, Jerry Thompson. Jerry, the former lead singer of The Nelons, shared a close bond with Kelly both personally and professionally. The couple had two daughters, Amber and Autumn, who later joined The Nelons, continuing the family’s musical legacy. However, Kelly and Jerry’s marriage ended in divorce in 1998 after nearly two decades together.

In 2001, Kelly found love again with Jason Clark, who became the new lead singer of The Nelons. Their marriage brought a renewed sense of joy and purpose to Kelly’s life. They worked together in their ministry, inspiring many through their music and testimony. Tragically, their lives were cut short in the plane crash that also claimed their daughter Amber’s life.

Career and Achievements: A Legacy in Gospel Music

Kelly Nelon Clark’s career spanned over four decades, during which she became a prominent figure in southern gospel music. She joined The LeFevres, later known as The Nelons, at a young age, where she sang alto. Her solo albums, including “Her Father’s Child” (1983), “Praise Him Now” (1985), and “Steadfast Heart” (1992), showcased her versatile vocal abilities and deep faith.

Throughout her career, Kelly received numerous accolades, including the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Alto and Favorite Female Vocalist in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2016, The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, a testament to their enduring impact on the genre.

Kelly also made appearances on television shows such as “Resurrection” and “Homicide Hunter,” and starred in movies like “The Old Rugged Cross” and “His Love Is Blind.” Her memoir, “Coffee with Kelly; Reflections of Hope and Humor,” released in 2017, offered fans an intimate glimpse into her life and faith journey.

Conclusion: Remembering Kelly Nelon Clark

Kelly Nelon Clark’s life was marked by a deep commitment to her family, faith, and music. Her contributions to gospel music and the impact she had on her listeners are a lasting legacy. The tragic plane crash that took her life, along with those of her husband Jason and daughter Amber, is a profound loss for the gospel music community. Yet, her legacy continues through the music she created and the lives she touched.

As the family and fans mourn the loss of Kelly Nelon Clark, they are reminded of her enduring faith and love for her family. Her story is one of resilience, love, and a profound connection to her faith, which continues to inspire many.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who was Kelly Nelon Clark’s first husband?

Kelly Nelon Clark’s first husband was Jerry Thompson, the former lead singer of The Nelons. They were married for almost 20 years and had two daughters, Amber and Autumn.

What happened in the tragic plane crash involving The Nelons?

On July 26, 2024, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, daughter Amber, and several others were involved in a fatal plane crash while traveling to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska. The crash claimed the lives of all onboard.

What were some of Kelly Nelon Clark’s notable achievements in her career?

Kelly Nelon Clark was a celebrated gospel singer, known for her work with The Nelons and her solo albums. She received multiple Singing News Fan Awards and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

How did Kelly Nelon Clark’s faith influence her life and music?

Kelly Nelon Clark’s faith was a central aspect of her life, influencing both her personal and professional endeavors. Her music often reflected her deep spiritual beliefs, and she was known for her inspirational messages and testimony.

Who survived the plane crash that claimed the lives of The Nelons members?

Kelly and Jason Clark’s youngest daughter, Autumn, and her husband, Jamie Streetman, were not on the plane. They survived and are being supported by family and friends during this difficult time.