Kentucky Downs has been a gaming destination for years now. Once upon a time this facility located in Franklin, Kentucky was just an off-track betting facility for the Thoroughbred racing game with a bingo hall. If you haven’t been lately, schedule a trip in early September and experience the all-new Kentucky Downs.

Recent improvements and the addition of historical horse racing gaming machines have only added to its viability for those enjoying the game of chance. Live entertainment and huge payouts have been the norm lately in a seriously upgraded atmosphere. Even more improvements are currently in the works and are offering greater opportunities. Expanded gaming areas and dining choices will give many a chance to “visit Vegas” with just a quick drive up I-65.

The opening of the new wing, known as The Mint Gaming Hall will coincide with the live horse-racing meet. As the only European- style turf track in the United States, Kentucky Downs offers a unique opportunity for horsemen with an all-turf racing extravaganza. The addition of the historical horse racing games has now allowed Kentucky Downs to offer the highest per race purses in the nation. The money obviously brings the best in the sport to this “country track” nestled just north of the Tennessee state line.

The “official” opening date for The Mint Gaming Hall is dependent upon construction details, but the live racing dates are slated for September 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, and 16. Saturday September 12 is the biggest day of racing as the headlining $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup is run along with the Breeders’ Cup qualifying Runhappy Turf Sprint as just part of a blockbuster card.

For a preview of The Mint Gaming Hall visit this link: https://www.themintgaming.com