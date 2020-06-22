Some things just seem to be made for each other. Peanut butter and jelly, bologna and cheese, sweet tea and lemonade… ahhh yes. I think now we can add another… Kentucky Downs and the Music City!

Entering 2020, Nashville, Tennessee has been one of the hottest cities in these United States. The home of country music has morphed into a must visit for many. Lined with honkytonks and many other attractions, the Music City has been striking a sweet note of late.

Kentucky Downs is a totally turf track nestled just inside Bluegrass country with the state line within rock-throwing distance. Featuring the biggest race purses in the nation and second highest in the world, the only European style track in the country has become the place to be in early September. Horsemen from all over the country descend on Franklin, Kentucky in a dash for those dollars.

The one digit math here is something even a hillbilly can cipher. You have a hot bowl of beans and some fresh made cornbread, so you put them together. The folks at Kentucky Downs have figured this out and their recently released racing schedule is proof positive.

Six glorious racing dates will feature sixteen Stakes races with a total purse payout of about $12 million. Of course the million dollar centerpiece Kentucky Turf Cup will be run along with the Runhappy Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint win and you’re in race, but there has been a big addition to the schedule.

The Music City Stakes is slated for Sunday, September 13. Run at 6 ½ furlongs and restricted to three-year old fillies, this $400,000 race should be hotter than a bunch of babes on lower Broad. These sprint races are always exciting and the money will no doubt attract top talent.

Kentucky Downs came out with the new Stakes race to provide another turf sprint race in the female division and also honor it’s neighbor just down I-65.

Live racing will take place on September 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, and 16. Kentucky Turf Cup Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 with four graded Stakes races on the card.

“We’re very pleased with what we’re able to offer in these challenging times,” says Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ senior vice president and general manager. “We are already a one of a kind meet and starting up two days after the rescheduled Kentucky Derby can add to the excitement. This should provide a real opportunity for horsemen who haven’t had the chance before to come join us and see why we call it America’s most unique race meet.”