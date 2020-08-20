Keeping pace with the crazy times we live in where difficult decisions are made almost daily, Kentucky Downs has announced fans will not be allowed at the 2020 live racing meet.

The turf racing extravaganza that has enjoyed record-setting days in the past few years is set to begin September 7. The only European style track in the United States will also run September 9, 10, 12, 13, and 16. As the destination spot for more and more race fans, the continued growth of the Franklin, Kentucky facility will not be showcased as was originally planned.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to all the people planning to attend”, says Kentucky Downs Senior Vice-President and General Manager Ted Nicholson. “We waited as long as we could before making a final decision. This is the responsible call to make at this time with the virus spiking and how we can best continue horse racing amid the pandemic.”

The racing is scheduled to continue as planned. Question is how will jockey travel restrictions and other pandemic characteristics affect participation from the horsemen?

With the highest per race payout in the United States, it is likely the big purses will persuade full fields once again. And for those that enjoy the speculation aspect of the sport that equals large payouts. West Coast stalwart Doug O’Neill is planning on sending horses including rising turf sprint star Stubbins. The potpourri of runners from all over is one of the things in recent times that has added even more intrigue when stepping to the mutual clerk window.

Bottom line is you can still enjoy some racing at these Downs, it will just be from your friendly confines instead of theirs.