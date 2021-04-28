Crazy Beautiful is an aptly named filly in this year’s Oaks

The day before the Kentucky Derby is quite magical. The Kentucky Oaks is a race for the top three year old females and it too has been contested for 147 years. As we know, girls are the real rulers of the world, so let’s take a quick look-see at the fourteen fantastic females that will be running for their shot at immortality.

1 Pauline’s Pearl (20-1)- Trained by Steve Asmussen, this daughter of Tapit was a winner in the Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Park in her last start. My be a gem worth playing at that price.

2 Maracuja (20-1)-This daughter of Honor Code has finished in the top three in all four career starts with one win. A second place finish in the Gazelle Stakes last out was her only Stakes run.

3 Clairiere (5-1)-Another Steve Asmussen trained prime timer, this daughter of Curlin has alternated finishing first and second in her four career starts. A second in the Fair Grounds Oaks last time means Churchill’s leading rider from last season, Tyler Gafflione, may be primed this time.

4 Crazy Beautiful (15-1)-Fantastic name for this Kenny McPeek trainee. Her last start was a win in the Gulfstream Park Oaks and she has three wins and three seconds in seven career starts. Jose Ortiz rides and she is pretty enough to win here.

5 Pass the Champagne (15-1)-Unraced at two, her three year old campaign has seen two seconds and a win in three starts. Trained by George Weaver, this daughter of Flatter will be her namesake with a win here.

6 Travel Column (3-1)Winner of the Fair Grounds Oaks, this daughter of Frosted is our pick to take the Lillies. Trainer Brad Cox won this race last year (Shedaresthedevil) and in 2018 (Monomoy Girl).

7 Ava’s Grace (50-1)- After winning her debut at Ellis Park, this daughter of Laoban has ran third twice and was second in the Fantasy Stakes. She may not be quite graceful enough here.

8 Moraz (30-1)-West coast shipper for trainer Mike McCarthy has yet to win in Stakes company but has hit the board in all three tries. A big test but jock Flavien Prat might get her in the money again.

9 Coach (50-1) A Brad Cox trained Luis Saez ridden runner that is 50-1 ???? Not a likely winner but with a win at Churchill to her credit and that combo it makes you wonder…

10 Malathaat (5-2) A deserving favorite, this Todd Pletcher trained daughter of Curlin is unbeaten in four starts. Her only start this year was a convincing win in the Ashland at Keeneland.

11 Will’s Secret (30-1) A third place finish in the Ashland was preceded by three consecutive wins including the Honeybee at Oaklawn Park. Trainer Dallas Stewart has a knack for pulling upsets as he won this race with Lemons Forever in 2006 at odds of 47-1. Just sayin’….

12 Search Results (3-1)- Unraced at two, this Chad Brown trained daughter of Flatter won the Gazelle Stakes in her last start. With jockey Irad Ortiz in the irons she certainly could yield some great results.

13 Competitive Speed (50-1)-Has not won since January and last three starts have produced a sixth and two thirds. To be Competitive in this one needs to have more speed.

14 Millefeuille (20-1) Trainer Bill Mott will have this daughter of Curlin ready but the outside post may be a bit of a challenge in the short run to the first turn. She has only one win in five career starts but using her in the exotic wagers might not be a bad idea.