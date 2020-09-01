Violence Grows Where BLM and Antifa Go –

By No Means Will American Patriots Stand Silent

“These guys [President Trump and conservative America] are rooting for violence. That is what it is all about.” ~ Joe Biden, speaking to CNN on August 27th 2020

Sane Americans across America want to see an immediate end to the violence, including everybody I know, but let’s be clear and recognize that every single bit of this violence has been facilitated and initiated by his Democratic Party’s members, whether they live in the House of Congress and the Senate, State Governors’ Mansions or they are the radical nihilists and communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who seek to bring the entire U.S. system down. Americans want the violence halted, but they also want the assault against America and this radical communist insurrection halted too, so by no means will we stand silent, while these radicals loot, maim, kill and burn our cities to the ground; at some point, most of us will make use of our God-Given right to self-defense and act to stop it ourselves, in the absence of clear and effective leadership and an active, unrestrained police force.

Time and again, America has witnessed city mayors telling their police forces to essentially stay back and allow the “peaceful protester” Looters and Rioters have their way with their cities, as occurred in Portland, Seattle, New York, Chicago, Minneapolis and even here in Nashville, Tennessee where they have another raving lunatic for a mayor. These police do just the modicum to attempt to keep Antifa and BLM radicals separated from conservative counter-protesters, and the conservatives and liberals alike who have just simply been trying to get to their businesses. And in the process, we have repeatedly seen them injured by the scores and hit in the head with bricks and frozen bottles, even shot and killed.

The shooting of Jacob Blake was a good and justified shooting, because he had an outstanding warrant against him, he had already fought the police on the scene, he was armed with a knife, and he was refusing to comply with lawful orders from the police. However, now, under the new Black Lives Matter narrative, any shooting of a black person, no matter how justified, is just an excuse for violence by these Radicals, who need the illusion of “Systemic Racism” to advance their subversion of the Constitution and the rule of law. They could give a damned less about Black Lives or anyone else’s life, since racism is a divisive Marxist social construct always used to divide and conquer; they care only that communism rules the day in America and they get to raid and rape Her of Her wealth.

A slightly different perspective on these Radicals comes from Eva Silvers, political activist, American patriot and a great friend of mine, from Columbus, Ohio, who recently broadcast a video, stating, in part: “I’ve never been to a protest where the city [has] been obliterated, where we’ve looted and stolen and destroyed shit. No! … This is an entitled bunch of kids [I disagree in that most of them are grown-ass men and women well into their prime and radical Antifa and BLM thugs] and the Cancel Culture generation [thugs] who want an excuse to go steal shit because they’re too sorry to get a job.”

And, if any American of any color, especially those Black Brothers out there, doesn’t want to be shot by police or anyone else, don’t act stupid and unhinged around reserved, polite, decent, moral and cultured Americans, don’t become violent in situations that don’t warrant violence, and just act like a normal human being. Don’t go into communities for the sole purpose of looting, burning and destroying them under the pretense of one’s false grievances, attacking, maiming and killing innocent Americans.

We sure didn’t hear a peep from Black Lives Matter, when Darius Sessoms, a black man, executed little five year old Cannon Hinnant, a white child, with a shot to his head from a pistol, as he played in front of his two sisters. And where was the outrage from BLM, when little seven year old Natalia Wallace, a black child, was murdered by Terrell Boyd, a black man, on July 4th 2020?

Finally, on August 25th, the radicals of Antifa and Black Lives Matter were handed a taste of their own medicine, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by a young seventeen year old Kyle Rittenhouse, a resident of Antioch, Illinois, twenty miles away from Kenosha, who killed two animalistic radicals [notice I didn’t say “humans”] in self-defense and wounded one, close to midnight, after one of them had assaulted employees at the store he was protecting. The “law” can be twisted and get murky once a case hits the courtroom, but there exists an abundance of cases of decent people shooting criminals who were stealing property or assaulting someone, in which the shooting was ruled justifiable homicide.

Joseph Rosenbaum, a white man thirty-six years old and a convicted sexual abuser of children, was one of the first men killed by Rittenhouse. One should also note that earlier in the evening, Rosenbaum had stepped up on Rittenhouse and angrily screamed, “Shoot me nigga”, and as the events unfolded, it wasn’t Rittenhouse who fired first; this fact is caught on video and undeniable.

From all the witness statements and available video, at the point Rittenhouse retreats and flees from the gathering mob of Radicals, i.e. Antifa and BLM, seeking revenge against him, he displays that he isn’t the threat here. And once they caught him and attempted to disarm him, as they beat him with fists and a skateboard, it does, in my estimation, exhibit a clear cut case of self-defense.

Anthony Huber, 26, was also shot and killed by Rittenhouse, during the riot of the Radicals. He chased Rittenhouse, along with others, and hit him with a skateboard as he lay on the ground. Huber has a criminal record of numerous assaults against innocent people, especially women.

The third Radical shot by Rittenhouse was Gaige Grosskreutz, who unfortunately survived. He’s a twenty-six year old member of the People’s Revolution Movement, and he was shot, nearly blowing his arm in half, as he held a pistol in his right hand and chased Rittenhouse. He too has a criminal record that involves alcohol and firearms.

Good-riddance to bad rubbish. Young Rittenhouse was defending his life in self-defense. As far as I’m concerned, the kid deserves a medal.

Now, young Rittenhouse faces first-degree murder charges; however, any prosecutor worth a plug nickel cannot support such a charge, in light of the facts, and if he does, he needs to shred his law degree and leave the business. Even without Rittenhouse’s viable assertion of self-defense, the facts of the case simply do not support a charge of first degree murder.

The Radicals, criminals and thugs one and all, I see on the streets under the pretense of “peaceful protests”, beating people into a bloodied mess and to the point of death, for the crime of being conservative and white and valuing and defending their property — these things that are less than human themselves have nothing of humanity left in them. They represent something barbaric and foreign to civilization.

Many of the great American patriots across this land knew it was only a matter of time before these Radicals of Antifa and BLM were brought down a notch by one or more of their countrymen, who would finally say “enough is enough” and hand them a hard day of reckoning. And Kenosha represents a dividing line all America recognized, as we watched a young man, who was clear in his purpose to defend people and property from roving groups of criminals, thugs and commies and nihilists, forced to kill two of the animals, and this is a line that we might not withdraw too soon.

These Radicals seem to think conservative freedom and Liberty-loving Americans are supposed to simply take whatever abuse and violence they serve up, because the media and many other weepy, weal-minded liberal have accepted the false narrative that America is a racist nation and that they have suffered being oppressed because of it. Most Americans, the greatest percentages in fact, have moved far past worrying about skin color, because we full well know it means absolutely nothing in the world today, and we’re sick to death of being beat over the head with the constant barrage of “race issues”, when any man and women in our society, as it has restructured itself over the past 60 years, can achieve a fine living and lifestyle, if they are of good moral character and willing to exert the necessary hard work to achieve it. And, if anyone wishes to hate me for this hard truth and the color of my nicely browned white skin, I really could give a damn less.

However, as Black Lives Matter propaganda gains ground in some of our largest cities and the halls of power, to the point that the Mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, paints its communist logo down the center of DC to honor BLM, all America should tremble at the import of this act, by an elected official. Every patriotic American must come to understand that communists, fascists, and nihilists are the driving force behind this escalating violence, and if that isn’t cause for enough concern to move good Americans to fight back hard on every front, at this point in America’s history, we are in for the darkest times this nation has ever seen.

America will not find peace, so long as a communist movement and domestic terrorists are allowed to continue their insurrection against America’s Founding and they are enabled by other communists in high government office, like Governors Kate Brown, Tim Waltz, Tony Evers and Andrew Cuomo and Mayors Ted Wheeler, LoriLightfoot, and Bill DeBlasio. They are forcing their will against good Americans, outside of any Constitutional norm and any real sense of the rule of law, in a manner that has brought many various groups, factions and individuals into the violent civil upheaval; and given their malcontent, evil agenda and their unwillingness to actually compromise and follow the set order of our system and the principles of liberty, this civil strife and bloodshed will continue to plague our communities for quite some time.

Sadly, this is only the beginning of our troubles, since police forces are being decimated across the country and ineffective at a time they are most needed, and whatever “law” still exists is being used against good citizens, such as the McCloskeys, and anyone else, who dare question the “new order” making its way into our system. It is this new order of things, communist at its roots, that is making many choose between staying silent and accepting the suppression of their rights or potentially facing surreal charges, as they stand up for their rights and defend all they have worked to acquire and all they love. And, as the Radicals, Antifa and BLM, overwhelm our streets and threaten our homes and lives, many American’s reluctance to cross the line into violent self-defense is diminishing rapidly, as we lovers of true liberty will not stand for this anarcho-tyranny and chaos in our streets any longer.

It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the Radicals and normal, conservative America are going to be able to live with each other, especially since the Radicals won’t cease and desist their attacks against America on all fronts. And without them leaving us be in peace and simply going about their lives under “the rule of law”, conflicts can only grow and spread.

The Radicals tolerate no limits on their criminal behavior, and as communists, they believe the ends justify the means in the pursuit of their evil, tyrannical agenda. In this sense, the only natural conclusion to this is “it’s us or them”, and I only know that I’m not submitting to any Marxist vision. Rather than allow them to prevail, I’d just as soon fight them to the death, when that day arrives, since I’m a firm believer in “Better dead than red” and true freedom and liberty for all.

by Justin O Smith