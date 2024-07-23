Frankie Muniz, widely known for his role in the hit TV series “Malcolm in the Middle,” tied the knot with his longtime love, Paige Price, in a secret ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona. Their journey from meeting at a golf event to their heartfelt wedding day is a story filled with love, commitment, and shared passions.

The Beginnings of Frankie and Paige’s Romance

The love story between Frankie Muniz and Paige Price began in February 2016 during the 28th Annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational in Indio, California. Paige, working as a presenter for the Golf Channel, was covering the event, and Frankie was one of the attending celebrities. Their shared passion for golf provided the perfect backdrop for their initial encounter. Paige revealed their budding romance to the world with an Instagram post in August 2016, showcasing their growing bond.

The Special Engagement

On November 19, 2018, Frankie proposed to Paige at the Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona. This picturesque festival, where hundreds of lanterns light up the night sky, set the stage for a romantic and unforgettable proposal. Paige captured the magical moment and shared it on Instagram, expressing her excitement and joy for their future together.

Their Memorable Wedding Day

Frankie and Paige’s wedding took place on February 21, 2020, exactly four years from the day they first met. Despite having to change their original venue, the wedding day was nothing short of spectacular. A minor incident occurred during the ceremony when a mix of candles and dry flowers caused a small fire. Thankfully, it was quickly extinguished, and the ceremony continued without further issues. Frankie described the day as “perfect” and the best day of his life, filled with love, memories, and joy.

Parenthood: A New Chapter

The couple welcomed their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, on March 22, 2021. Frankie openly shares his fatherhood experiences on social media, describing the birth of Mauz as a transformative life event. The family resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they balance their professional commitments with family time. Frankie is involved in the specialty olive oil business and occasionally participates in racing and television.

The Latest Business Venture: Pog and Mauz

Recently, Frankie and Paige launched an online store named Pog and Mauz. The artisanal specialty food shop combines Paige’s nickname “Pog” and their son’s name “Mauz,” adding a personal touch to their business. The shop focuses on offering unique products that make great gifts, aiming to create a family-friendly environment. Paige views this venture as an opportunity to bond with her son and teach him about the business world from a young age.

Conclusion

Frankie and Paige’s journey from meeting at a golf event to creating a new life together is a story of commitment, love, and entrepreneurial spirit. Their tale includes significant milestones such as a romantic engagement under a sky filled with lanterns, a memorable wedding, the birth of their son, and their latest business venture. Each step in their journey highlights their evolving relationship and shared goals, making their story one of love, growth, and family.

