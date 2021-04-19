The discovery of the “Lost Golden City of Luxor” loosely translated as “The Dazzling Aten” in Egypt, is a big piece of news for us right now. The discovery is compared to the famous discovery of King Tut’s Tomb in 1922. All this takes my memory back to an event in Nashville a decade ago. We went on a family trip to the state museum to see the King Tut, (Tutankhamun) exhibit, “Egyptian Relics, Replicas and Revivals,” it was called.

WOW is all I can say, in remembrance. Some museum events actually help you to feel like a time traveler, returning to the times depicted. This was definitely such an exhibit. Many of the objects displayed were actually from ancient Egypt, some were clever reproductions, but all of them transported us to the land of the pyramids during one of its golden ages!

The sarcophagus and mummified body of Tut himself were realistic imitations. However the museum also has a genuine mummy which attests to the realism of the reproduction.

In the room that boasted the full size replica of an Egyptian chariot was a picture enlarged from one of the original photographs made when the tomb was first opened, in 1922. I have to admit it both amused and touched me when I realized it reminded me of those old garages we sometimes enter where someone stored an old 1956 Chevy, with a number of tires and rims stacked against the wall. Those rooms also are heavy with dust and nostalgia.

The sameness of effect helped me to realize how much humanity has stayed the same over the thousands of years of our life here.

It is both comforting and awe inspiring to relive the past in an exhibit like this. We re-live the grandeur, and we also re-live the fragility of life through it. Tut was just a youth when he died.

I enjoy the human panorama very much and I believe the study of it is a treasure that we can always find pleasure and knowledge in. In our modern time we are temporarily beset by a fad of finding things to complain about in history and attempting to simply snip them out or censor them for fear they will annoy us. This trivial approach seems fueled by political stances of pretend moral superiority, modern tech money making agendas which focus on buying and selling, not learning and culture and /or simply laziness on the part of modern instructors and students. (Rather than study a moral or ethical issue, simply say we don’t like it and look away.) Thankfully this movement is likely to be short lived. Humanity has its decadent periods, but they always seem to pass.

I truly hope that as the archaeological work at Luxor continues there will be international exhibits arranged similar to the King Tut exhibits. When the world comes together through sharing the fascination of the past, it gives us something of timeless value. We need a lot more of those studies right now. The beauty and artistic pride of history can inspire us to pursue those qualities in the present.

