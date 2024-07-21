Joe Bryant, the father of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and a former basketball star, has passed away at the age of 69. According to La Salle University head coach Fran Dunphy, Joe recently suffered a massive stroke. This tragic news was reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Joe Bryant’s basketball journey began at La Salle University and Bartram High School before he played multiple seasons in the NBA.

Early Life and Career of Joe Bryant

Joe Bryant’s basketball career took off at La Salle University, where he played from 1973 to 1975. La Salle’s official social media account announced Joe’s passing, expressing their sorrow: “We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant. Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”

Joe Bryant’s NBA Journey

After graduating from La Salle, Joe was selected in the first round of the 1975 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. However, he never played for them, as his rights were sold to his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers, just four months later. Joe played eight seasons in the NBA, representing the Philadelphia 76ers, the San Diego Clippers, and the Houston Rockets.

His career extended beyond the NBA, taking him to Italy and France, where he played professional basketball overseas. The Bryant family returned to the United States when Kobe was 13, settling back in the Philadelphia area. This move paved the way for Kobe’s nationally recognized high school career at Lower Merion.

A Father’s Influence: Joe and Kobe Bryant

Joe Bryant’s influence on his son Kobe was profound. Kobe, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside his daughter Gianna, often spoke of his father’s impact on his life and career. Joe was more than just Kobe Bryant’s dad; he was a mentor and a role model. The bond between father and son was evident in their numerous public appearances together, including celebrations of Kobe’s achievements, such as winning the NBA championship.

Joe Bryant’s Coaching Career

After his playing days, Joe transitioned to coaching. He coached basketball internationally and in the United States, including a one-year stint as the head coach for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. His coaching career was marked by the same passion and dedication he exhibited as a player.

The Bryant Family Legacy

Joe and his wife Pam Bryant raised three children: Kobe, Sharia, and Shaya. The family’s legacy is marked by their contributions to basketball and their resilience in the face of tragedy. Magic Johnson, a friend of Joe Bryant, shared an emotional tribute on social media, highlighting Joe’s impact as a player, coach, and father. Johnson described Joe as “an exceptional human being with a radiant smile that had the power to brighten any room.”

Joe Bryant’s Final Years and Passing

On July 16, the La Salle men’s basketball team confirmed Joe Bryant’s passing in a heartfelt statement. The news of his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the basketball community and beyond. Joe Bryant’s legacy is one of talent, dedication, and the profound impact he had on those who knew him.

Conclusion

Joe Bryant’s life was one of remarkable achievements and profound influence. As Kobe Bryant’s dad, he helped shape one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But Joe’s legacy extends far beyond his son’s accomplishments. He was a respected player, a dedicated coach, and a beloved member of his community. His passing is a significant loss, but his contributions to basketball and the memories he created will endure.

