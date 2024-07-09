Khloé Kardashian finds solace in her past traumas with ex-husband Lamar Odom as she navigates new challenges. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, shared a heartfelt conversation with her ex, Tristan Thompson, about caring for his younger brother, Amari Thompson.

Amari, 17, lives with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), a severe form of epilepsy that leaves him wheelchair-bound and needing constant care. After the sudden death of their mother, Andrea, in January, Tristan became Amari’s legal guardian. Khloé has been actively involved in Amari’s care, particularly when Tristan and Amari lived with her during Tristan’s home renovation.

Khloé opened up in a confessional about the challenges of caring for Amari. “There’s no playbook, there’s no rule book,” she admitted. “We don’t know what we’re doing. And I say ‘we’ because I am involved in all of Amari’s medical decisions.” Despite feeling overwhelmed, Khloé believes her past experiences with Lamar Odom’s near-fatal overdose in 2015 have equipped her to handle these responsibilities.

Lamar Odom’s Overdose: A Turning Point for Khloé Kardashian

In October 2015, Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel after a drug overdose. He was rushed to the hospital and remained in a coma for months. Despite their ongoing divorce, Khloé was by his side, making medical decisions and eventually calling off their divorce proceedings to support his recovery. Lamar later described Khloé’s loyalty as a significant gesture that he deeply appreciated.

Khloé reflected on this period, explaining how it prepared her for the challenges she faces now. “With Lamar, doctors said he couldn’t hear or was brain-damaged, but I played his favorite music and talked to him constantly. When he woke up, he told me he heard everything. So who knows how much Amari understands?”

The Impact of Lamar Odom on Khloé Kardashian’s Life

Khloé and Lamar’s whirlwind romance began with their wedding on September 27, 2009, just a month after they met. Their marriage faced significant challenges, including Lamar’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, which led to their separation in 2013. By July 2015, they had signed divorce papers, but Lamar’s overdose halted the proceedings. Once he was on the road to recovery, they finalized their divorce in December 2016.

Lamar Odom has had a tumultuous life, marked by personal and professional highs and lows. He won two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. However, his struggles with substance abuse and personal tragedies, including the death of his 6-month-old son Jayden in 2006, have heavily impacted him.

Khloé Kardashian’s Ongoing Support for Tristan Thompson and Amari

After Andrea’s death, Khloé flew to Toronto with Tristan to help him navigate the difficult days that followed. Tristan, seeking sole legal guardianship of Amari, cited their father’s absence from Amari’s life since 2014. He was granted temporary guardianship and, along with Amari, now lives in a home in Hidden Hills.

During a recent episode, Tristan expressed his gratitude to Khloé for her unwavering support. “After everything happened with my mom, I needed someone who could help me through this, and you answered the call,” he told Khloé. Despite their complicated past, Khloé didn’t hesitate to step up. “When my dad died, I didn’t think straight for three years,” she shared. “I can’t imagine losing my mom and having the responsibility of caring for someone else. I’ll always be there, it’s the right thing to do.”

Conclusion: Strength Through Adversity

Khloé Kardashian’s journey through personal trauma and her unwavering support for her loved ones highlight her resilience and compassion. Her experiences with Lamar Odom have profoundly shaped her ability to handle current challenges, demonstrating her strength in the face of adversity. As she continues to care for Amari and support Tristan, Khloé’s story serves as a testament to the enduring power of love and loyalty.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS)?

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is a severe form of epilepsy that typically begins in childhood. It is characterized by multiple types of seizures, intellectual disability, and developmental delays. People with LGS often require lifelong care and support.

How did Khloé Kardashian’s experience with Lamar Odom prepare her for caring for Amari?

Khloé’s experience with Lamar Odom’s near-fatal overdose and subsequent recovery equipped her with the emotional and practical tools needed to care for someone with severe medical needs. This has helped her manage the challenges of caring for Amari, who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

What role does Khloé play in Amari Thompson’s care?

Khloé is actively involved in Amari’s day-to-day care and medical decisions, especially during the period when Tristan and Amari lived with her. She provides support to Tristan as he navigates his responsibilities as Amari’s legal guardian.

What was the significance of Khloé calling off her divorce from Lamar Odom?

Khloé called off her divorce from Lamar Odom to be by his side and make medical decisions during his recovery from a drug overdose. This act of loyalty highlighted her commitment to supporting him despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.

How has Khloé Kardashian supported Tristan Thompson after the death of his mother?

After the sudden death of Tristan’s mother, Andrea, Khloé flew with him to Toronto to provide emotional support. She has continued to help Tristan care for his younger brother, Amari, and has been a steadfast presence in their lives during this difficult time.