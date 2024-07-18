Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, recently welcomed their second child, a daughter named Carolina Dorothy Trump. This joyous announcement came from Eric, 35, via a tweet on Monday night: “@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!” Carolina joins her big brother, Eric “Luke” Trump, who will turn two next month. She is also President Donald Trump’s 10th grandchild, adding to the already extensive Trump family tree.

Ivanka Trump, 37, congratulated her younger brother and his wife on social media, expressing her love for Lara, Eric, Luke, and the new addition, Carolina. The news of the pregnancy was first shared by Lara, 36, in April. She posted a series of family photos with their baby son and their dogs, captioning them, “Baby number two coming this August!! 👶🏼 All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”

Eric and Lara’s relationship has been in the public eye since their wedding in 2014 at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, following six years of dating. Both have embraced their roles within the Trump family, balancing their professional and personal lives amidst the spotlight of their family’s political legacy.

The Trump Family and Their Expanding Roles

Eric Trump currently manages the Trump Organization alongside his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., while their father serves in the White House. Both Eric and Lara have been active in supporting the family’s political endeavors.

Eric is a regular presence on cable TV and at rallies, staunchly defending his father. Lara, a former producer for Inside Edition, has taken a prominent role as a senior adviser for her father-in-law’s re-election campaign. She frequently appears at Trump rallies and publicly discusses the administration’s policies, often responding to criticisms with claims of “fake news.”

In a recent interview with Hello! magazine, Lara shared her experiences accompanying President Trump on a state visit to the U.K. earlier this summer while she was pregnant. She reflected on the significance of being able to share these memories with her children in the future.

The Making of a Power Couple

Eric Trump and Lara Yunaska’s story began in 2008 when they met while out with friends. Their relationship blossomed quickly, and three months later, they were dating. Eric was already working for the Trump Organization, and Lara was a producer at Inside Edition. Their bond strengthened over time, and in 2010, they adopted a beagle named Charlie, marking the beginning of their shared life together.

In 2013, five years and two days after their first date, Eric proposed to Lara at the Trump Seven Springs estate in Bedford, New York. The proposal featured a diamond platinum ring from Ivanka Trump’s Fine Jewelry collection, cementing their engagement.

The couple married in 2014 at Mar-a-Lago, with Donald Trump Jr. as the best man and Jared Kushner officiating the ceremony. Despite Lara’s horseback riding accident a few weeks before the wedding, which resulted in both her wrists being broken, she managed to incorporate bridal-themed casts into her wedding attire, thanks to her creative wedding planner and designer.

The Trump Campaign and Beyond

Eric and Lara joined the rest of the Trump family in June 2015 when Donald Trump announced his presidential run. Eric became an active member of the campaign, frequently appearing at events and talk shows, while Lara took a hiatus from her job to support the campaign fully. She traveled extensively, focusing on engaging with minority communities and women voters, often alongside other prominent campaign figures.

In 2017, Lara officially joined the Trump re-election campaign as a senior consultant, and later began producing and hosting the weekly “Real News Update” on Facebook, which provided updates on the Trump presidency. This role solidified her position within the campaign and showcased her communication skills.

Growing Family and Continued Public Life

Eric and Lara’s family expanded in September 2017 with the birth of their son, Eric “Luke” Trump. The couple continued to be active in both the business and political arenas, with Lara taking on more significant roles within the campaign and making public appearances to support the administration.

Their second child, Carolina Dorothy Trump, was born in August 2019. The couple shared their excitement and love for their growing family through social media, continuing to engage with the public and share their personal milestones.

Eric and Lara Trump’s journey from their first meeting to becoming a prominent power couple within the Trump family has been marked by love, dedication, and public service. As they continue to navigate their roles within the family and the political landscape, their story remains a testament to their commitment to each other and their growing family.

