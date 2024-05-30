Lauren Alaina, the talented country singer, has found her forever person in her husband, Cam Arnold. The couple’s journey together began privately in 2020, before they made their relationship public in a memorable announcement at the Grand Ole Opry on November 19, 2022. That night was particularly special because Arnold proposed to Alaina the day before.

During her performance at the Opry, Alaina shared the joyous news with the audience. “I was welcomed into this family, and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember,” she began, referencing her Opry induction ceremony earlier that year. “I didn’t think this year could get any better, but Friday, I got asked into another family!”

For the first time, Alaina introduced Arnold to her fans. “I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we’re doing it because this is the circle, and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody!”

Alaina’s admiration for her husband is evident. She has spoken about how Arnold’s normalcy has been a refreshing addition to her busy, on-the-go lifestyle. Interestingly, Arnold wasn’t aware of her celebrity status when they first met, which Alaina found endearing.

“He’s a good teammate. He’s my best friend in the whole wide world. He wears a suit for work every day, and I’m not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me. And I’m still not sure he fully does know who I am!” Alaina joked. “But he’s very normal. He’s from Georgia like me. He’s just awesome.”

In February 2024, Alaina and Arnold tied the knot in a “big, loud” wedding ceremony in downtown Nashville. They shared personalized vows, walked out of the ceremony with their dogs in tow, and celebrated with a diverse array of food from around the world.

Cam Arnold: A Partner in a Nashville-Based Insurance Firm

Cam Arnold is a partner in SouthPoint Risk, a Nashville-based insurance firm. Since 2014, he has worked in sales and currently serves as the firm’s vice president of sales. Arnold holds a finance degree from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Georgia State University, with concentrations in management, marketing, and finance.

The Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry

On November 19, 2022, Arnold proposed to Alaina at the Grand Ole Opry, her favorite place in the world. This significant moment also marked the first time Alaina introduced Arnold to the public. “It was a night I will never forget. I got to celebrate the best year of my life. I became a member of the Opry family in February, so I thought they should be the first to know I had been asked to be in another family as well,” Alaina told PEOPLE.

“This is the first time I’m showing Cameron to the world. He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life,” she explained, adding that she had kept their relationship private to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Swearing Off Industry Dating

Unlike many of her fellow country performers, Alaina had no interest in dating someone within the music industry. “I didn’t want anyone in the industry at all. And boy, I got everything I could have ever wanted,” she said about her then-fiancé. Alaina decided she would only post about her love life on social media if she was in a serious relationship.

“I’m going to be 100 percent sure that it’s going to work out before I go broadcast anything,” she said in 2020. “I’ve been joking that I’ll be pretty much walking down the aisle before I’m going to tell people about him!”

Approval from Country Star Jon Pardi

Alaina’s close friend and country music star Jon Pardi was one of the first to meet Arnold. “Jon and I are very good friends, like we hang out all the time,” Alaina said while promoting their 2020 joint single, “Getting Over Him.” Pardi had previously vetted Alaina’s boyfriends, so his approval of Arnold meant a lot.

“I made Jon meet him, and he likes him, so we’re good!” Alaina shared. “I’ve just never posted about him or anything because he’s just mine. He’s just a regular guy. He’s a business guy, goes to work every day in a suit. He’s a normal guy. He’s from Georgia, I’m from Georgia, and Jon Pardi likes him!”

New Year’s Eve Engagement Party

The couple celebrated their engagement with a New Year’s Eve party hosted by Alaina’s best friends. The celebration featured a champagne fountain, “His & Her” signature cocktails, and personalized napkins reading “Let’s Ring in the New Year. Lauren & Cam 12.31.22” in gold script.

“2022 was good to me. @arnold.cam asked me to be his forever. This was a year that my life changed for the better in the most precious way. I can’t believe I really got to RING in the New Year with my future husband and everyone we love,” Alaina captioned a sweet photo of the couple from the party.

Maintaining Privacy

While Alaina chose to keep their relationship private, Arnold also preferred to stay out of the spotlight. “He likes to be in the shadows,” Alaina told PEOPLE of her then-fiancé’s quiet personality. Despite this, she insisted on commemorating their engagement with pictures taken in the Grand Ole Opry circle during her set.

“He did not want to do that!” she recalled with a laugh. “He was like, ‘You’re not making me come out there,’ and I said, ‘You are not not getting a picture in the circle.'”

A Surprise Visit to Germany

After celebrating their engagement, Alaina and Arnold surprised his young nieces in Germany. Alaina documented the visit on TikTok, including the moment they surprised his older niece, Kennedy, at school.

“What, seriously?!” Kennedy exclaimed when she saw her uncle and soon-to-be aunt. The family celebrated with a trip to Dunkin’ for donuts and enjoyed a shopping spree and fashion show at home. Alaina also tried her sister-in-law’s German goulash.

Family Adoration

In August 2023, Arnold’s dad, Bo, surprised Alaina at the start of her tour with Pentatonix. “I hadn’t seen him in so long … So he drove 4 hours to watch me sing for 40 mins,” she captioned a video on Instagram of Bo surprising her in Jacksonville, Florida.

Red Carpet Debut

The couple made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023. Arnold looked dashing in a black suit, while Alaina stunned in a coral-colored dress adorned with fringe.

A Grand Wedding

Alaina and Arnold’s wedding in February 2024 was attended by country stars Jason and Brittany Aldean, HARDY, Lindsay Ell, and many others. “Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So we compromised — and had a 450-person guest list,” Alaina told PEOPLE. The wedding was a reflection of the couple’s love and the many people who love and support them.

Although the wedding was large, the couple made sure their closest family members were at the forefront. Their siblings stood with them during the ceremony, and Arnold’s dad served as his best man. “It was a very emotional, very heartfelt ceremony,” Alaina said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lauren Alaina’s husband?

Lauren Alaina’s husband is Cam Arnold, a partner in a Nashville-based insurance firm.

When did Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold get engaged?

They got engaged on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Ole Opry.

Where did Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold get married?

They got married in downtown Nashville in February 2024.

What does Cam Arnold do for a living?

Cam Arnold is the vice president of sales at SouthPoint Risk, an insurance firm in Nashville.

How did Cam Arnold propose to Lauren Alaina?

He proposed to her at the Grand Ole Opry, a place special to Alaina, making it a memorable and sentimental moment.

Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold’s love story is a testament to finding love in unexpected places and cherishing the journey together. Their relationship, filled with normalcy and deep connection, is an inspiring narrative of love and companionship.