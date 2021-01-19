Is John Earle Sullivan just one of many radical mob-inciters?

by Matthew Vadum, frontpagemag.com

The charging of a young man associated with Antifa and Black Lives Matter with cheerleading the mob violence at the United States Capitol that disrupted and delayed the recent congressional certification of the presidential election, raises disturbing questions about radical leftist involvement in the unrest.

Does this mean that the civil disturbance on Capitol Hill January 6, executed by people carrying pro-Trump paraphernalia, was some kind of a so-called false flag operation?

More investigation is needed but it wouldn’t be the first time Democrats have stirred up crowds in an effort to provoke violence for political purposes.

Thanks to the fine work of James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, we know from undercover videos that Hillary Clinton operatives Robert Creamer and Scott Foval sent agents provocateur into campaign rallies for Donald Trump in 2016. Their agents baited and harassed Trump rally attendees until they fought back with their fists while the cameras were rolling. The idea was to help cement the leftist media fantasy that Trump supporters were all lowlife knuckle-dragging fascist thugs.

“It doesn’t matter what the friggin’ legal and ethics people say, we need to win this motherfucker.” Foval adds in one video, “we’re starting anarchy here.”

The Clinton campaign “is fully in it,” Creamer, convicted felon and husband of U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), confirms on hidden camera. “Hillary knows through the chain of command what’s going on.”

Which brings us to John Earle Sullivan, born July 18, 1994, who was arrested January 14, 8 days after the disturbance at the Capitol induced mass hysteria among the political class and led to President Donald Trump being impeached at lightning-speed –for absolutely nothing— for the second time.

This wasn’t Sullivan’s first time using violence for leftist ends.

At one of those mostly peaceful protests in Provo, Utah, a man got shot.

“John Sullivan was an organizer of the protest,” Deseret News reported July 13 last year, quoting court documents.

“He organized the protest without obtaining a permit. He recorded several hours of the protest and in the recordings he is seen kicking vehicles and threatening drivers. Sullivan is also seen directing protesters to block intersections.”

Regarding last week’s leftist sacrament, Sullivan, who has been arrested in his home state of Utah, was charged by complaint in federal court in the District of Columbia “with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder,” the U.S. Department of Justice announced January 14.

Sullivan has admitted he was not a Trump supporter, according to Salt Lake City NBC affiliate KSL, but acknowledged being a Black Lives Matter supporter.

