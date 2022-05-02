… as keynote speaker for Middle Tennessee Christian

School’s 24th annual Legacy of Light Gala

MTCS Hayes Watson and Miss MTCS Kate Boyd present Kurt Warner with a Bible on behalf of the student body.

David Skidmore, North Boulevard Church of Christ youth minister, collects “happy face” poses with all he meets, including Kurt Warner.

Middle Tennessee Christian School hosted its 24th annual Legacy of Light Gala last Thursday to benefit the students at MTCS and help make Christian education possible across Middle Tennessee. The Gala is the school’s largest annual fundraiser and traditionally features notable guest speakers including Laura Bush, Jack Nicklaus, Candace Cameron Bure, Brett Favre, Mike Huckabee, Archie Manning, and Dak Prescott in recent years.

This year, the public was invited to hear keynote speaker Kurt Warner’s perspective on his NFL journey, personal experiences, and football career. Warner is an Iowa-native quarterback who held a 12-year NFL career and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame whose story has been recently brought to life by Lionsgate Films in American Underdog, released in theaters in 2021.

The Gala raised over $345,000 for the school’s Generations of Hope campaign, a $26.3 million drive to raise funds for capital building projects (including a high school building with a plaza, an early learning center building, and parking and entry improvements), debt reduction, endowment growth, and budgeted unrestricted operating funds. The funds raised at this year’s Legacy of Light Gala helped the campaign surpass $21 million in donations and pledges.

About Middle Tennessee Christian School

Middle Tennessee Christian School is an independent school serving 700+ students from Rutherford and surrounding counties in preschool through the 12th grade. Chartered in 1960, the school opened in the fall of 1962 and has been serving Middle Tennesseans ever since. MTCS is accredited by AdvancED, the Southern Association of Independent Schools, and the National Christian School Association. MTCS provides its students with a well-rounded education based on Christian values.