Leadership can take a lot of forms. One thing leaders have in common, however, is that they “go before.” Leaders quite often have characteristics synonymous with heroes and heroism.



We all know the stories of great leaders who led the way in battle. But leaders have equally influenced things by leading the way in spiritual or creative endeavors. Great actors and actresses like great writers, show us prototypes and archetypes. Figures who illuminate our lives and the world around us who help us gauge our place in life and find myriads of ways to emerge and grow.



James Dean and Natalie Wood were such forces. Both together, in the film “Rebel without a Cause” and separately in their individual careers, their much too short lives blazed a path that is still clear and bright after decades. That personal destiny played a part in their lives and roles, I have little doubt.



“Rebel Without A Cause” is a masterpiece. It gave the two young stars the perfect vehicle for displaying the foibles of human nature and the powerful antidote two thoughtful and synchronized young lovers can interject into the fray. Seldom since Romeo and Juliet has a dramatic work rung so true, and unlike Shakespeare’s play this couple live to continue fighting toward the light, another day.



Dean’s early death at age 24 sealed his place in art and history. The world is fortunate to still have the three great works he illuminated with his unique genius during that short life.



Natalie Wood was also to die young, but she lived to star in a science fiction work which I feel certain will continue as a classic of its time for years to come. “Brainstorm” in which she co-starred with Christopher Walken, tells a tale of good technology (a machine that can read people’s minds and play back the results into another persons mind) turned bad by greedy and short sighted scientists and militarists who mean to distort its purposes for spying and torture uses.



The two lead characters still manage to thwart the wrongful efforts, at least long enough to experience breakthroughs in the knowledge of the transition that takes place at the time of death. This happens when they manage to play back a tape of someone’s death experience from a heart attack (Louise Fletcher plays that role). Ironically Wood herself, died mysteriously during the making of the film. The producer still, at great effort and expense brought the project to fruition several years later. It ranks high as a warning to us in our present time as we see technology perverted from its higher potential at every turn.

Those two candles in the wind, James and Natalie left a legacy to be honored and re-experienced. We need those continued lessons in relationships, and in ethics. I doubt they realized themselves how great a contribution they were making. They were leaders in the best sense of the word.