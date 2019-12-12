Islam has succeeded in training its followers to be fierce killers, in the name of Allah, and today they still toil for the destruction of all who do not submit to the will of Allah and the teachings of their false prophet Mohammed. They view their lives and the lives of Americans and all other non-believers to be cheaper than the dirt we walk upon, and our country has already witnessed this too many times, since September 11th 2001, as numerous other terror events unfolded from Boston to Chattanooga and many other places, even on military installations like Ft Hood. And now we see another rabidly hostile Muslim lash out against America, the Great Satan, in another act of Islamic terror and gleeful slaughter on the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida on December 6th 2019, killing three Americans.

I will ask once again, just as I have after each incident of Islamic terrorism: How many more Americans must die at the hands of Muslim terrorists, before we stop all Muslim immigration and remove all Muslim foreign nationals from our country? And I must also wonder, how many years from now will I be asking this same question?

Since the first bombing of the World Trade Center at 12:17 PM on February 26th 1993, I have explained to anyone willing to hear the truth, that if a terrorist is determined to murder, not one person, magnificently trained or otherwise, can reveal who is an Islamic fundamentalist jihadi terrorist and who is not until it is too late and they have already extinguished the lives of however many innocents within the perimeter of their miserable, terrible, violent and bloody abattoir, although Major Nidal Hasan did everything but walk up to his superiors and tell them “I plan to kill You all”.

As detailed in the New York Times, the shooter at the Naval Air Station Pensacola was a Saudi Arabian foreign national, Second Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani, who was in the Saudi Arabian Air Force training alongside U.S. aviators. He used a Glock 9mm with extended magazines, and he was carrying several extra magazines. And, although Captain Timothy Kinsella, Jr. initially refused to describe this as an act of terrorism, Pensacola’s Congressional Represenative Matt Gaetz noted this to be a failure in the vetting of foreign trainees.

Representative Gaetz told WEAR television, “We can safely call this an act of terrorism, not an act of workplace violence.”

Has anyone forgotten that fifteen of the nineteen 9/11 terrorists were Saudis and adherents of Wahhabi Islam, or that several had taken flight training in America?

More than the “thorough and realistic reevaluation of this training program of foreign nationals” that has been suggested as a partial answer, by Robert Spencer, America needs a thorough and realistic evaluation of its entire immigration and border entry policy. America especially needs to analyze the insanity that ignores the ongoing Christian genocides in the Middle East, an insanity that finds no fault in granting entry to entire groups of people whose worldview and belief systems are antithetical to ours, to cultures who hate America and come here only to subvert and destroy America.

Not only should it be quite easy for the average American to see for themselves that many valid reasons exist to refuse military service to any Muslim in our U.S. Armed Forces, such as those I detail in ‘The Muslim U.S. Military Experience’ in November 2011, but, it should be equally simple to understand that those same reasons are enough to conclude that Islam really isn’t compatible with America’s Judeo-Christian virtues and our Constitution and freedom and liberty. And, in the meantime, with our own second and third generation Muslims proving untrustworthy in the U.S. Armed Forces, the U.S. certainly should not be granting any Muslim foreign national access to our military installations and our most advanced weaponry and armaments.

Investigators are searching for any links to organized terrorist groups here and abroad, and, in the aftermath of the terrible assault and murders, Florida’s Governor Rick Scott stated: “I’m very concerned that the shooter in Pensacola was a foreign national training on a U.S. base. Today, I’m calling for a full review of the U.S. military programs to train foreign nationals on American soil. We shouldn’t be providing military training to people who wish us harm.”

One must note that six Saudi nationals were initially arrested near the scene, after the Islamic terrorist was killed by a Sheriff’s Deputy. Three of them filmed the attack as it unfolded. Four more have since been detained, while several more are the focus of a search. It sure is beginning to have all the appearances of an organized terror plot.

One tweet by the shooter gives some insight into his motive, however skewed and deceptive it is. According to the Middle East Media Research Institute, Alshamrani had recently tweeted the following statement: “O American people — I’m not against you for being American, I don’t hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but against humanity … I see America is supporting of Israel which is invasion of Muslim countrie, I see invasion of many countries by its troops. I see Guantanamo Bay. I see cruise missiles, cluster bombs and UAV.”

Alshamrani engaged in the classic Islamic deception, which is to blame his target, even though America’s activities in the Middle East have largely been defensive measures to prevent terrorist acts, such as his, from coming to our own shores. He had to couch his act as a defense of Muslims, since under Sharia law, only the Caliph of all Islam can declare offensive jihad. The defeat and collapse of the Ottoman Empire removed the Caliph, and from that point on, all so-called acts of “Holy War” have been framed as “defensive” measures.

But what Alshamrani did is nothing less than what any and all Muslim terrorists and plotters have done from the very beginning days of Islam, as seen in one common Islamic allegory that describes how poet Kab bin al-Ashruf offended Mohammed, earning him the prophets ire and a call for his death. Muhammad bin Maslama was given the task along with permission to lie to the poet, in order to get close enough to him to perform the assassination. According to accounts in the Hadith in Sahih Bukhari and Ibn Sad, Maslama successfully took Kab’s head, and when he presented it to Mohammed, the “prophet” shouted “Allahu akbar”, “God is greater”.

Despite Alshamrani’s protestation to the contrary, he is part and parcel of the same group of Islamists who are acting proactively to strike while the iron is hot and Islam is in an ascendancy, as the fastest growing so-called “religion” in the world, although still second in size to Christianity. He and his ilk are those currently seeking to overthrow the House of Al Saud and the Saudi Arabian monarchy and many other current regimes across the Middle East and elsewhere in the Islamic world. They want to transform their culture, but they are still extremely hostile to political freedom, while seeing themselves as avengers who are correcting injustices, through a moral code derived from Islam; and, regardless of how righteous our own efforts might be in the Middle East, seeing the American “infidel” near Mecca, the holiest of Islamic sites, has only served one more excuse for Muslims’ extreme outrage, there and here, as they remain reticent to reform Islam and answer the age old questions on how to reconcile Islam with modern living and the superior advancements of Western Civilization.

During the reign of King Fahd of Saudi Arabia, over seventy-five billion dollars was spent between 1982 and 2005 to spread the most virulent and violent form of Islam, Wahhabism, to poorer Islamic countries and the Western nations too, the very ideology advocated by Osama bin Laden and his Al Qaeda associates and the jihadists of the Islamic State. This money built 200 Islamic colleges, 210 Islamic centers, over 2,000 schools in Muslim countries, Europe; and America too saw such schools spring up, similar to the Islamic Saudi Academy in Fairfax, Virginia, known for its extreme anti-American and anti-Israel propaganda. All of these facilities were fundamentalist Islamic institutions that formed a network from Sudan to Pakistan, and by 2000, Saudi Arabia had also distributed 138 million Korans across the globe.

Americans must never lose sight of the fact that all of Islam still holds to the belief that infidels, non-believers, and any and all who rebel against submitting to Allah are to be converted or killed. Anyone who rejects the omniscient Allah and the dictates of Islam and Sharia law — that purportedly answers all mankind’s needs — must be put to death. See this ideology in all its evil infamy, an ideology that revels in its holy slaughter of innocents deemed to be enemies of Islam and Allah’s kingdom on earth.

And Americans should look at the historical record and understand that within twelve years of Mohammed’s death in 632, Egypt and Syria and been conquered and taken from the Byzantine Empire and Iran’s Sasanid Empire, a long standing regional power, had been reduced to a tributary. Islam and Muslims completely controlled Much of India and Central Asia all the way to the edge of China’s borders, and Islam had laid siege to Constantinople and taken Spain and North Africa all by the eighth century.

There isn’t any Islamic nation that can ever be a true friend of America’s, especially true when studying Saudi Arabia. They are our enemies and the most active exporters of Islamic terrorism worldwide, second only to Iran.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia offered his condolences and denounced the act of terrorism, but what else could he say?

Call me “the Ugly American”, if you must, because I no longer give a good damn why Islamic nations hate America and the West. I could give a damn less about Muslim sensitivities and my facts that supposedly “stoke the flames of hatred” in Islamic regions, and I sure don’t give a damn what any Muslim, domestic or foreign national, thinks of our foreign policy, so long as it is righteous and actually focused on preventing Islamic aggressions and acts of terrorism against America, as Islam continues to struggle with its own pained growth and existence and its path into the future. I don’t need to understand anything about Islam, other than the fact that over my entire lifetime, I have witnessed Islam in the act of destroying anything good in the world and committing mass murder from Cyprus and Bangladesh to Lebanon and Serbia and on to Syria and all points of the globe.

America will never completely eradicate terrorism on its shores, so long as a homegrown Islamic population resides within its domain, as exhibited by men such as Adnan Shukrijumah and Anwar al Awlaki, and that will require a different solution. However, America can certainly make a huge impact on Islamic terrorism by issuing the strongest of warnings to all Islamic nations, halting all Muslim immigration to our country and halting any Muslim access to U.S. military training programs and facilities, while retaining any other limited relationships that do no harm to U.S. interests, i.e. trade. If they hate America so much, let them suffer the consequences of their hatred and hate Her from afar.

Our nation has experienced sufferings beyond belief, at the direction of Islamic leaders, and although the Bible tells us suffering is a natural part of life and we all know that sometimes simple unavoidable accidents bring death and suffering our way, it is beyond maddening to see situations arise that could have been prevented, especially when they take a loved one on to an early grave. Americans should not sit idly by in despair and suffer even one more sorrow by way of Islamic terrorism, and we must force our leaders to look at Islam honestly and without fear, to hear the truth and to bear the truth, to find a solution that ensures not one more innocent on our shores loses their life to an act of Islamic terrorism.