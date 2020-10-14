Violating Our Rights Cannot Be Justified

Many of my countrymen now know that which they long suspected was in fact correct. The response to COVID-19, from health officials in the federal government, specifically the CDC, and many state and local governments, including here in Tennessee and Nashville, has been the greatest fraud ever perpetrated on the American public, and now the people who love freedom and liberty want the intentional manipulations and fear-mongering to facilitate a political agenda, from the earliest stages of this “plandemic”, to carry a heavy penalty, including prison time. This sort of egregious criminal nonsense that predicted 2.2 million deaths based on fraudulent models and used emergency declarations to ignore our inalienable rights, harming us all financially, physically and mentally, must never again be possible under any government presiding over the American people; and, along with the Truth, my countrymen demand that our rights be restored.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has just recently reversed itself on mask mandates and acknowledged that the constant wearing of masks is harmful, incredibly, there are some in America who still wish to force them on us all, such as Professor Michael Osterholm of Minnesota’s CDC and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and even worse, they are calling for a second lockdown to help fight “the Virus”, Covid, that is nowhere near the existential threat they have presented it to be. They are joined by WHO spokesperson, Dr Margaret Harris, as she suggested on September 22nd 2020 that a “second wave of Covid” is on its way this winter, and America and the world would need to shutdown once again, in preparation for it.

This is sheer asinine bull-pucky and insane given the data and the real facts of the matter, but given that so many are still so intent on raising themselves up to the level of a King and a dictator, however malevolent or benevolent a picture they present, it is good to recall our War for Independence, when the American people arose as a body of men and women against a multitude of grievances.

Fortunately a few good men and women can still be found within the ranks of litigators and the judiciary, and in several states now, the fight against lockdowns and mask mandates is growing and yielding some great success:

In Michigan, on October 2nd 2020, Justice Stephen Markham of the State Supreme Court wrote the majority opinion noting that Governor Gretchen Whitmer didn’t have the authority to arbitrarily extend the Covid Lockdown after April 30th 2020, although she claimed the authority under two emergency acts from 1945 and 1976. Whitmer illegitimately delegated legislative authority to the executive branch, according to Markham.

Judge Mike McHaney from Clay County, Illinois, recently delivered a ruling that Governor JB Pritzker did not have the authority to extend his emergency orders beyond their original 30 days, stating that any emergency powers stemming from the Covid virus outbreak terminated on April 8th 2020. And staying true to his malevolent, high-handed, despotic nature, Pritzker ignored McHaney’s rulings and appealed them, whereupon August 14th, McHaney ordered Pritzker to appear in court to face contempt of court charges.

In the case of Dane County, Wisconsin, the State Supreme Court properly ruled four to three that the county’s Emergency Order #9, issued on August 21st 2020, did not have the weight of law behind it. The court noted that “local health officers do not appear to have statutory authority to do what the Order commands”, i.e to carry out the “broad closure of schools.” This same line of reasoning should be applied state by state and county by county, where many other similar abuses have occurred.

To their credit, a board of supervisors in Placer County, California unilaterally lifted the state of emergency in their county, because they used good common sense and logic. Their county had experienced only 39 deaths from Covid between February 2020 and July 1st 2020, which placed their overall infection rate at 0.0008%, and so, it did not make any good sense to force any sort of lockdown and added burden on its people.

And in September, upholding a principle many politicians choose to ignore or forget, U.S. District Judge William Stickman, in Pennsylvania, put all of our so-called “leaders” on notice, as he stated “the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.” He further noted that lockdowns violate the right of assembly guaranteed by the First Amendment and the 14th Amendment’s guarantees of due process and equal protection.

So one can readily see the problems that arise, when “the law” becomes whatever some bureaucrat says it is.

There is also a push against “the Virus” hoax by thousands of doctors and medical professionals who have recently circulated a petition, as part of The Great Barrington Declaration https://gbdeclaration.org/ , a study completed by Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya of Stanford. They recently announced their concerns on October 5th, as they consented to an interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4GnCLDbra4 with Laura Ingraham at Fox News.

Part of the study states that Covid is not a “death sentence”, since very nearly one-hundred percent of those people under age 70 survive it and nearly ninety-five percent pf those who are older than 70 survive Covid.

During the course of the interview with Laura Ingraham, Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya stated: “I think we’ve created this idea in the public mind that it is something so unique and so deadly that we should utterly end all normal existence as a result of it. That’s not right. We have a much better way. Protect the vulnerable. Shield them for a short period of time until we reach a level where there is a population immunity. And for the rest of the world, let us live our lives.”

Just as Americans were aggrieved and infuriated by the Intolerable Acts, the New Englander Restraining Act, the Stamp Act of 1765, the Townshend Act of 1767 and the Proclamation of 1763, so too does the actions of our governments today represent atrocious and despicable acts against the people, whether it was forcing them to stay home unable to work and care properly for their families, wrecking entire businesses and industries irresponsibly and most unnecessarily, damaging their health through the demand they constantly don a mask and too often arresting them without any just cause, like the time Alecia Kitts was arrested for not wearing a mask outdoors in Ohio. Just as King George III pushed the Colonists to the very edge and beyond, our own petty despots and wannabe kings are doing the very same thing to the American society who see through their arbitrary and tyrannical machinations that serve no real purpose other than expanding the power of governors and other petty bureaucrats, with no respect for the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

At issue in the late 1700s was freedom and liberty, and all the Stamp Act and the Tea Act did was to illuminate the fact that the Colonists were actually receiving less rights than a subject on mainland Britain was, These acts revealed the extent of the corrupt ideas being forced upon them by an all powerful, supposedly “divine”, king, and they were already run ragged by years of war, experiencing a credibly massive wealth gap, much as today, having a really hard time to make ends meet.

And so too, the issue remains the same today, one of freedom and liberty, and “the Virus” has dragged our own government’s corruption and deceptions into the limelight. Just as the Stamp Act sought to impose government control, a middle man, over literally every aspect of the new colonial life, so too did the agents facilitating this Covid hoax aspire to control our lives; just as the Stamp Act dictated which items people could purchase for both businesses and pleasure or entertainment, from household items and necessities to methods of communication, magazines and newspapers, and everything necessary for the proper management of societies contracts, marriage licenses, mortgages and the like.