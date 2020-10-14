Violating Our Rights Cannot Be Justified
It’s a new morning in hell, America.
Many of my countrymen now know that which they long suspected was in fact correct. The response to COVID-19, from health officials in the federal government, specifically the CDC, and many state and local governments, including here in Tennessee and Nashville, has been the greatest fraud ever perpetrated on the American public, and now the people who love freedom and liberty want the intentional manipulations and fear-mongering to facilitate a political agenda, from the earliest stages of this “plandemic”, to carry a heavy penalty, including prison time. This sort of egregious criminal nonsense that predicted 2.2 million deaths based on fraudulent models and used emergency declarations to ignore our inalienable rights, harming us all financially, physically and mentally, must never again be possible under any government presiding over the American people; and, along with the Truth, my countrymen demand that our rights be restored.
Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has just recently reversed itself on mask mandates and acknowledged that the constant wearing of masks is harmful, incredibly, there are some in America who still wish to force them on us all, such as Professor Michael Osterholm of Minnesota’s CDC and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and even worse, they are calling for a second lockdown to help fight “the Virus”, Covid, that is nowhere near the existential threat they have presented it to be. They are joined by WHO spokesperson, Dr Margaret Harris, as she suggested on September 22nd 2020 that a “second wave of Covid” is on its way this winter, and America and the world would need to shutdown once again, in preparation for it.
This is sheer asinine bull-pucky and insane given the data and the real facts of the matter, but given that so many are still so intent on raising themselves up to the level of a King and a dictator, however malevolent or benevolent a picture they present, it is good to recall our War for Independence, when the American people arose as a body of men and women against a multitude of grievances.
Fortunately a few good men and women can still be found within the ranks of litigators and the judiciary, and in several states now, the fight against lockdowns and mask mandates is growing and yielding some great success:
In Michigan, on October 2nd 2020, Justice Stephen Markham of the State Supreme Court wrote the majority opinion noting that Governor Gretchen Whitmer didn’t have the authority to arbitrarily extend the Covid Lockdown after April 30th 2020, although she claimed the authority under two emergency acts from 1945 and 1976. Whitmer illegitimately delegated legislative authority to the executive branch, according to Markham.
Judge Mike McHaney from Clay County, Illinois, recently delivered a ruling that Governor JB Pritzker did not have the authority to extend his emergency orders beyond their original 30 days, stating that any emergency powers stemming from the Covid virus outbreak terminated on April 8th 2020. And staying true to his malevolent, high-handed, despotic nature, Pritzker ignored McHaney’s rulings and appealed them, whereupon August 14th, McHaney ordered Pritzker to appear in court to face contempt of court charges.
In the case of Dane County, Wisconsin, the State Supreme Court properly ruled four to three that the county’s Emergency Order #9, issued on August 21st 2020, did not have the weight of law behind it. The court noted that “local health officers do not appear to have statutory authority to do what the Order commands”, i.e to carry out the “broad closure of schools.” This same line of reasoning should be applied state by state and county by county, where many other similar abuses have occurred.
To their credit, a board of supervisors in Placer County, California unilaterally lifted the state of emergency in their county, because they used good common sense and logic. Their county had experienced only 39 deaths from Covid between February 2020 and July 1st 2020, which placed their overall infection rate at 0.0008%, and so, it did not make any good sense to force any sort of lockdown and added burden on its people.
And in September, upholding a principle many politicians choose to ignore or forget, U.S. District Judge William Stickman, in Pennsylvania, put all of our so-called “leaders” on notice, as he stated “the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.” He further noted that lockdowns violate the right of assembly guaranteed by the First Amendment and the 14th Amendment’s guarantees of due process and equal protection.
So one can readily see the problems that arise, when “the law” becomes whatever some bureaucrat says it is.
There is also a push against “the Virus” hoax by thousands of doctors and medical professionals who have recently circulated a petition, as part of The Great Barrington Declaration https://gbdeclaration.org/, a study completed by Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya of Stanford. They recently announced their concerns on October 5th, as they consented to an interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4GnCLDbra4 with Laura Ingraham at Fox News.
Part of the study states that Covid is not a “death sentence”, since very nearly one-hundred percent of those people under age 70 survive it and nearly ninety-five percent pf those who are older than 70 survive Covid.
During the course of the interview with Laura Ingraham, Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya stated: “I think we’ve created this idea in the public mind that it is something so unique and so deadly that we should utterly end all normal existence as a result of it. That’s not right. We have a much better way. Protect the vulnerable. Shield them for a short period of time until we reach a level where there is a population immunity. And for the rest of the world, let us live our lives.”
Just as Americans were aggrieved and infuriated by the Intolerable Acts, the New Englander Restraining Act, the Stamp Act of 1765, the Townshend Act of 1767 and the Proclamation of 1763, so too does the actions of our governments today represent atrocious and despicable acts against the people, whether it was forcing them to stay home unable to work and care properly for their families, wrecking entire businesses and industries irresponsibly and most unnecessarily, damaging their health through the demand they constantly don a mask and too often arresting them without any just cause, like the time Alecia Kitts was arrested for not wearing a mask outdoors in Ohio. Just as King George III pushed the Colonists to the very edge and beyond, our own petty despots and wannabe kings are doing the very same thing to the American society who see through their arbitrary and tyrannical machinations that serve no real purpose other than expanding the power of governors and other petty bureaucrats, with no respect for the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
At issue in the late 1700s was freedom and liberty, and all the Stamp Act and the Tea Act did was to illuminate the fact that the Colonists were actually receiving less rights than a subject on mainland Britain was, These acts revealed the extent of the corrupt ideas being forced upon them by an all powerful, supposedly “divine”, king, and they were already run ragged by years of war, experiencing a credibly massive wealth gap, much as today, having a really hard time to make ends meet.
And so too, the issue remains the same today, one of freedom and liberty, and “the Virus” has dragged our own government’s corruption and deceptions into the limelight. Just as the Stamp Act sought to impose government control, a middle man, over literally every aspect of the new colonial life, so too did the agents facilitating this Covid hoax aspire to control our lives; just as the Stamp Act dictated which items people could purchase for both businesses and pleasure or entertainment, from household items and necessities to methods of communication, magazines and newspapers, and everything necessary for the proper management of societies contracts, marriage licenses, mortgages and the like.
Isn’t this exactly what we have been experiencing and living under, as mayors and governors have picked winners and losers, arbitrarily allowing big corporate businesses, like Walmart, to stay open, while demanding that small Mom and Pop businesses close their doors? Forcing some bars and restaurants to close, while allowing others to remain open, without any real rhyme or reason?
Isn’t this precisely what Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania did?
Basically, Wolf arbitrarily decided which businesses could operate during his lockdown, but the distinctions he made were not based on logic or anything resembling a well thought plan; and they had absolutely nothing to do with the transmission of Covid in any readily visible or authentic manner. Small businesses were banned from selling appliances, groceries, hair products, liquor and furniture among other items, while the Big Corporate Retailers were deemed “life-sustaining” and “essential” and allowed to sell the very same products. Wolf’s decree shifted transactions from one place to another without placing any restriction on the people to stop them from going to these stores. So Wolf and his team must not have thought Covid was all that much a problem — no — it was merely a great fabricated “crisis” to be used to their own ends, and damn the people.
This in part motivate Judge Stickman’s conclusion that such capricious dictates cannot pass any inspection even under the highly deferential “rational basis” test, as applied to economic regulations and equal protection claims outside of cases involving race and religion. Stickman noted, “Distinctions cannot be arbitrary or irrational and pass scrutiny.”
By the Stickman Rule, it can be concluded that the entire national lockdown, the mask mandates and every other measure coming from this Covid Hoax doesn’t pass scrutiny.
Patrick Wright, from the legal department at Mackinac Center for Public Policy, finely placed this time in proper perspective, when earlier this month, he told NewsOne, the following: “The United States Constitution was created at a time of conflict. It isn’t something that is meant to be turned off every time the situation gets difficult. It is a process that is meant to serve us, both in times of calm and in times of emergency.”
Just as our ancestors rose up during the Boston Tea Party of 1773 or rejected the Stamp Act in 1765, Americans today must now and forever more reject the notion that it’s acceptable and permissible for government officials from any quarter to assume the right and authority to suppress or suspend our Constitution and Inalienable Rights in any manner whatsoever, at any time, anywhere and any place, crisis or not.
Even though we have seen some few judges uphold our nation’s founding virtues and principles and attempt to defend and protect American’s inalienable rights, there have been many all too willing to also uphold the tyranny decreed by numerous governors and mayors, regarding specific aspects of certain lockdown edicts, such as the recent ruling handed down by Federal District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, that upheld New York Governor Cuomo’s restrictions limiting indoor gatherings in severe “red” Covid-19 areas to ten people; I won’t beat the statistics to death again, since they have long been addressed and shown to be hyped to an unbelievable measure, that descends to the lowest, most devious sort of deception, but regardless of how one sees the danger of Covid, even if it is ten times as deadly as stated, it does not justify or warrant the violation of our religious liberties, as guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution, and for the life of me, it goes beyond the pale that any judge could say with a straight face that this does not violate our inalienable rights.
The government is either attempting the impossible, by trying to remove all risk from life, or it is moving towards a great reset and a “new normal”, wherein the Bill of Rights means nothing at all. Whatever the case may be, it is taking away our absolute right — Our Freedom to Choose — where and when to go wherever we wish, regardless of any perceived danger. If I wish to enter a worship hall filled to the rooftop with congregants, whether every single one of them is infected with Covid, that Is My Choice — That IS MY RIGHT.
As the King James Bible reads in Isaiah 41:10: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
Americans can take an assortment of actions to stand for freedom and liberty across our nation, however, the legal process isn’t always effective as we are witnessing far too often today, since many times, the judiciary is more corrupt than words can describe and the courts are rigged, presided over by corrupt, bought judges who don’t want to rock the boat, or disturb the political hierarchy. The most powerful solution lies in a peaceful mass refusal to comply with illegal and illegitimate executive orders and edicts, by such a massive critical gathering of Americans in a region, that they become too big to ignore. A gathering of sufficient size refusing to acquiesce, cooperate or obey makes it clear to the few tyrants that we are not their subjects to command.
Freedom-loving Americans, who seek to have their children and their children’s children, and generations beyond, always living free with the greatest amount of personal liberty, must never again accept or allow such moves against our inalienable rights by “experts” and advisors, who hold no exclusive authority in this realm. None of our leaders have ever been elected with the prospect of the severe restriction of our individual liberty in mind, and yet, they have moved against the entire Bill of Rights on the basis of a “crisis”, which has now been proven to have been grossly exaggerated and long been gone, done and over, for all practical purposes and intent. And as such, we must pass legislation limiting our executive’s power in all areas across the board, all states, preventing future abuses of power and lockdowns in America, where lockdowns were never a part of our national identity or thought to be principled for the most part.
Reject, rebuke, censure, impeach and remove all politicians and eradicate all government entities and bureaucracies that make light of freedom and liberty within America and think crises or any other excuse for an “emergency” make Constitutional restraints and the Bill of Rights irrelevant. Never again let anyone so bastardize, twist and manipulate U.S. code to the point that any future generation is forced to endure another dramatic inversion of the concept of liberty, in our supposedly free society, as Americans have endured for months now: Restore our liberty and freedom.