I realize it is tacky to be an I-told-you-so. But, we conservative activists have been fighting on the front-lines of the culture war for many years warning the masses. WAKE UP AMERICA…leftists are turning our kids into sleeper cells. At the proper time, leftists will unleash our kids to launch a violent no-holds-barred war against their parents, God and country!

Black disciples of socialism disguised as civil rights activists have also been allowed to sow their seeds of anti-American hate in public education for decades. In the 1970’s, I was a student at the prestigious Maryland Institute College of Art via scholarships. The Black Panthers showed up, angrily demanding a platform on campus to protest. College management humbly complied. As a black student, I never understood what I was suppose to be angry at the college about or how the college was abusing me.

Dad was a civil rights pioneer. He pressured me and my four younger siblings to always vote and join the NAACP. Upon attending my first NAACP meeting, I was stunned. They actually joined in a circle, held hands and sang, “We Shall Overcome”. Their rhetoric sounded like I had stepped through a time-warp back to 1950. Leftist institutions of indoctrination are still selling students, black and white, the absurd lie that America has not progressed racially beyond the 1950s.

I wrote about public elementary schools teaching white kids to hate themselves and feel guilty for being born white – about pre-k students being taught to embrace homosexuality and to consider changing their sex. The children’s book, “I Am Jazz” about a boy whose parents insanely began changing his sex at age 3 is read to kindergartners without parental consent and even mandatory in schools’ curriculum. http://bit.ly/38o7MeB

Pediatricians https://bit.ly/2BRs0mD along with Pope Francis say teaching transgender ideology causes child abuse.https://bit.ly/3fxpbWt

I wrote about a white friend who said her middle school son came home in tears after being taught how cruel his ancestors were to women, blacks and native-Americans. Today, her son is an adult member of the Communist party. She cannot display an American flag for fear of retaliation by her son. I wrote about how when I suggested that a millennial relative visit Mt Rushmore while vacationing in South Dakota, their venomous response was, “I wouldn’t go across the street to visit those guys!”

I wrote about the Dancing Waters at Bellagio Fountain in Vegas doing a breathtakingly beautiful presentation set to Whitney Houston’s spectacular version of our National Anthem. At the end, I expected thunderous cheers and applause. Shockingly, the mostly young audience of thousands responded with a yawn.

I wrote about Michelle Obama telling students to report their parents who make racist statements at the dinner table.http://bit.ly/33QUkPd

I wrote about the powerful documentary, “Waiting For Superman” which exposed urban black parents’ desperate heartbreaking efforts to get their kids out of violent failing schools into charter/good schools. Democrats’ loyalty to the teacher’s union is keeping black students stuck in bad schools.

I wrote about leftists’ PSA telling kids to steal their parent’s guns and turn them over to their teachers.http://bit.ly/2QQpbWn

I caught holy-hell for writing about LGBTQ activists infiltrating the Boy Scouts of America. Once inside, LGBTQ activists insisted that “morally straight’ be removed from the oath. They also changed the name. The historic heroic Christian organization has been destroyed.

I wrote about how Planned Parenthood which was founded by a racist, targets black babies while illegally selling the body parts for profit. I wrote about public schools recruiting students for Islam while banning Bibles and Christian clubs. I wrote about schools assisting students with sex-change surgery and abortions without parental knowledge or consent.

I was told, “Lloyd do not put your divisive articles on my Facbook page.” Everyone was wimpish, content with being politically correct, keeping their heads buried into the sand.

Then, along came the perfect political storm of covid-fear and the unfortunate death of George Floyd. Leftists commanded their sleeper cells, “GO! GO! GO!” Seek, kill and destroy all things American and Christian!”

As my late momma would say, “No sense crying over spilled milk. What’s done is done.” Due to passively allowing counter-culture old hippies to control public education, we have a lost generation infected with severe anti-Americanism and anti-Christianity. The question is how do we take back our kids?

President Trump made a major step in the right direction with this tweet. “Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!”

I say, “Right on bro!!!” (a little 1970s lingo)

Leftists have aggressively sought to criminalize homeschooling. https://washex.am/36vhtHI Ironically, in forcing an unnecessary covid lock-down, leftists have forced parents to home-school.

A refreshing exchange at Walmart. I spotted a white twenty-something year old wearing a MAGA cap. “Excuse me sir, why do you support Trump?” The young man replied, “He’s honest. He always tells the truth.” I asked, “What do you think about the Marxist war taking place in our streets?” He shrugged his shoulders and said, “Oh well, that’s their opinion.”

I said, “If only anarchists had the same tolerance for various opinions.”

The good news is the Marxist war against America unfolding in our streets has awaken millions to how public education has transformed our kids into an army of leftist walking brain-dead zombies.

Finally, parents are saying, “We must take back our kids.”