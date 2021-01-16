Dear Editor:

As I look back over the so-called “insurrection” and all the censorship and moves being made towards more infringements upon our Bill of Rights, it is all so apparent that America is witnessing the end of their freedom and liberty being implemented at lightening quick speed, by a Democratic Party power machine so afraid of ever losing power again, that it is now prepared to set mechanisms in place, that essentially guarantee their lock on power, unless Conservative Americans reach down deep in their gut and do what so many fear to do.

The time for ill-timed rational discourse has long passed us by, and our grievances fall on deaf ears and a brain-dead justice system.

As I listen to so many, including Trump, talking the need for peace, in the context of what happened in the aftermath of January 6th, I can’t help but wonder, if they do not understand, just as our Founders did, that there truly are days and times when the only solution to a problem, such as tyranny, is violence. How far are these people willing to go in allowing the dismantling of America by the Democratic Party Communists? And will they wait until the Democrats have so firmly consolidated their power that all they can do is stand by and watch as the literal purge is conducted against all Christians and Conservatives in America, at some point in the not too distant future.

There is a season for all things under the sun, including violence and war.

Although I would hate to see a civil war come to America, it’s fairly certain that this is going to eventually be our only recourse to righting America. And, in all actuality, it’s much more preferable than witnessing what will become of our children and future generations.

We are entering a fight that demands the castration and decapitation of the Leviathan, as we fight to end this present ever pervasive mindset that allows for an unconscionable subserviency to thread its way through our society. Our war must be fought to restore the natural rights and liberties of the American people, as the enemies to freedom and liberty are forever extirpated from our homeland, sending out a message to all the world that Free Men in America do not serve government, or its Communist totalitarian-minded parasites, such as Senators Schumer and Pelosi.

The state has no place than to be in the firm grip and under the feet of people intent on preserving freedom and liberty in America.