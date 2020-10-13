

Marc Carpenter (left) and Kyle Burgess are once again champions of the Jimmy Golf League. Played at Cedar Crest Golf Course, the hotly contested season saw the big hitting Burgess consistently score well while the crafty Carpenter carved out solid rounds on a regular basis. This marks the fourth consecutive year this duo has danced past the competition. Considering the nature of this grand old game that is quite a feat. Fantastic play on and around the greens were just one of the highlights for the now four-time defending champs.