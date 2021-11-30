… Man arrested after admitting to drinking and firing shots at dumpster, sending people scattering for safety

The manager of a local tire store is arrested for firing his handgun at a dumpster behind the business, sending several people running and ducking for cover on Monday, Nov. 29.

Adam Heinz, 39, is facing two counts of felony reckless endangerment, felony vandalism, unlawful possession of a firearm, and public intoxication.

Police responded to Big O Tire, 3307 Memorial Blvd., for reports of shots fired around 7:44 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Heinz inside the business with a 9mm handgun.

During the arrest, Heinz made comments that he drank a large amount of bourbon before closing the store. He said he then went outside and fired his handgun at the dumpster in the rear of the building, emptying the clip. The dumpster is riddled with bullet holes.

Two females were near the dumpster when the shots were fired. They took cover and were not injured.

Heinz was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $5,750 bond. A hearing is set Feb.15 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.