Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Sergeant Brad Ballard retires after 30 years of dedicated service.

“The men and women of the department are not only best friends, they are family,” Ballard said. “The best thing I did in life, other than becoming a parent, was becoming a mentor to the officers on the midnight shift.”

Ballard began his career as a patrol officer in April 1990, serving in that role for eight years.

He became a detective in 1998 and continued until 2005, before being promoted to a Training Sergeant.

Ballard also served as a member of the Special Operation Unit (SOU) and was a certified firearms instructor.

He became a Patrol Sergeant in 2009, a position he held until his retirement.

A retirement ceremony honoring Ballard was held Friday, Oct. 23, at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters. Family, friends, and co-workers attended.