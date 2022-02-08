MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 4, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Crimes Against Property detectives arrest a man for multiple vehicle thefts and break-ins over a two-day period.

Brett Smith, 26, of Murfreesboro, was asleep in a stolen Ford F-250 pickup on West Main Street Thursday, Feb. 3. He was arrested and charged with theft over $60,000, theft over $10,000, five counts of burglary to auto, vandalism over $1,000, and theft of two license plates.

Smith is accused of stealing the F-250 from United Rental, 1425 S. Church Street, and burglarizing five other vehicles on Tuesday. Detectives say Smith also took the keys to 25 other trucks and construction equipment.

The investigation shows Smith is responsible for stealing a Ford F-150 from Hackett Brothers, 1740 NW Broad Wed., and then breaking into 13 other vehicles stealing tools and other items. Detectives recovered the stolen items at a local pawn shop.

The investigation is continuing.

Additional charges are possible.

Smith is being held on a $38,500 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set March 23 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.