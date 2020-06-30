Seven people inside escape injury

A Murfreesboro man has been arrested for shooting at a home multiple times with seven people inside, including a 15-month old, on Saturday, June 27.

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a call where a man fired more than a dozen bullets at a home in the 500 block of Highland Ave. The shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday. The bullets struck a vehicle parked at the home and several rounds hit the exterior of the home. There were seven people inside, including a young child. Fortunately, no one was injured.

An MPD officer heard the gunshots. About a minute later, the officer conducted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle on E. Sevier St. and arrested 28-year-old Robert Alexander Dumas. Dumas is facing seven counts of reckless endangerment.

Dumas remains behind bars at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on an $56,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court June 30.