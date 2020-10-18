by David Virts

Scripture Text: Luke 16:14-16 Title: Get into Heaven!

Question of the Day: When did this idea get started that “we have to try to get into heaven”?

Many things started in Jesus time because He became the beginning point of much of what this world faces today. But what about Judaism and the other religions of the world; did they teach what a person had to do to “get into heaven”? Listen to what Jesus said in these verses:

“Now those of the religious group called the Pharisees were there listening, and they loved money and its influence on others in a covetous way, and they began to deride Jesus by turning up their noses at Him. So Jesus turned to them and said, ‘You are the ones who try to make yourself look so good before others, but God knows your hearts. That which is highly esteemed and ends up being of great value in man’s sight, is despicable in God’s sight. The Mosaic Law and the words of the prophets were highly valued until John the Baptist came to preach. Since that time the approaching kingdom of God has been proclaimed and everyone wants to make sure that they are prepared for it. You see, it would be easier for heaven and earth to disappear than for one small part of God’s Law to fail.”

Jesus had an interesting way of saying that the age of the Law was now being transitioned into the age of grace and the church when He said, “The Mosaic Law and the words of the prophets were highly valued until John the Baptist came to preach.” It is not that the Law and prophets were now obsolete, it is that now the gospel is being preached, and from here on people’s number one desire is to make sure that they get into God’s kingdom. And from that day until now people are “pressed” with a desire to “get into the kingdom of God.” I wonder if any of the religions of the world before this time ever spoke of “how to get into heaven”; or was it from now on throughout history that men were eager to learn how to get into heaven?

The kingdom of God could not come here on earth until the King Himself was come, and now He is here and it is time to get on with it. Everyone wants to be part of “God’s kingdom”, but the ways to be part of it, and the varied ways people come up with to get into it, have sprung up and many false ideas have arisen? The devil has jumped on the bandwagon and given a lot of people false hope that they are OK or that they are on their way to heaven, but Jesus said when He meets many of them He will say to them, “Depart from Me, I never knew you—you who practice lawlessness.” We must make sure we are “born again” and ready to enter heaven!

Prayer: Lord I praise Your name that You have prepared the way for a born again believer to get into heaven, and that Your Father draws us, and You then make sure that all believers will be with You forever. The passion of our lives is to be in heaven with You—forever. Amen!