Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, have captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their exciting news of expecting their first child. Their recent appearance at Wimbledon has given us a glimpse into their joyful journey as they prepare to welcome a new member to their family. Here’s everything you need to know about Margot Robbie’s pregnancy and the couple’s latest public appearance.

Margot Robbie Shines at Wimbledon

On July 12, 2024, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were all smiles as they attended day 12 of the Wimbledon tennis tournament at the All England Club in London. The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, looked radiant and happy as they held hands and enjoyed their day out. This public appearance marked Robbie’s first since the news of her pregnancy was revealed.

Stylish Pregnancy Fashion

Margot Robbie, known for her impeccable fashion sense, did not disappoint with her maternity style. The 34-year-old actress looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress, featuring a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a black and white bowling-style bag and a pair of open-toe black mules, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Robbie completed her look with rectangular sunglasses and wore her blonde hair in loose waves, perfectly framing her glowing face.

Tom Ackerley’s Casual Chic Look

Tom Ackerley, also 34, complemented his wife’s stylish appearance with a casual yet chic outfit. He wore salmon-colored pants paired with a cream tennis T-shirt, left open at the top for a relaxed vibe. Ackerley finished off his look with white sneakers and sunglasses, carrying a khaki jacket to complete his ensemble. The couple’s coordinated fashion choices highlighted their harmonious relationship and shared sense of style.

A Special Moment at Wimbledon

During their time at Wimbledon, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were spotted sharing a sweet kiss while watching the first semi-final match of the day between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. This tender moment captured the love and excitement the couple feels as they anticipate the arrival of their first child. Their presence at such a prestigious event also showcased their support for each other and their shared interests.

A Journey of Love and Partnership

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s love story began in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama “Suite Française.” Ackerley was an assistant director, and Robbie starred as Celine Joseph. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay. The couple has always been known for keeping their personal lives private, never announcing their engagement before their wedding.

Seamless Partnership in Work and Life

In addition to their romantic relationship, Robbie and Ackerley are also business partners. They co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, where they work together seamlessly.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley praised his wife for their smooth working relationship, stating that they don’t separate business and pleasure but rather integrate both aspects of their lives harmoniously. He affectionately referred to himself as an “honorary Aussie” and Robbie as an “honorary Brit,” highlighting their deep connection to each other’s cultures.

Margot Robbie’s Unique Pregnancy Announcement

Since the news of Margot Robbie’s pregnancy broke, fans have eagerly anticipated how the star would reveal her baby bump. Known for her private nature, Robbie chose a subtle and intimate approach. On July 7, 2024, she was photographed in Lake Como, Italy, wearing a white crop top that showcased her small but unmistakable baby bump. This understated reveal perfectly matched Robbie’s personality and allowed her to share this special moment with those closest to her.

Celebrity Sightings at Wimbledon

The excitement at Wimbledon wasn’t limited to Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley. The event also attracted other notable celebrities, including actors Hugh Grant, James Norton, Daniel Kaluuya, and Damian Lewis, who were seen in the royal box.

Football star Luka Modrić and singer Dame Shirley Bassey were also in attendance, adding to the star-studded atmosphere. VIPs like swimmers Rebecca Adlington and Ellie Simmonds, presenter Gethin Jones, and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson were hosted at Wimbledon’s Champagne Lanson suite.

Conclusion

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s journey to parenthood is a heartwarming story that has captivated fans around the world. Their recent appearance at Wimbledon showcased their love, joy, and excitement as they prepare to welcome their first child. With Robbie’s impeccable maternity style and the couple’s strong partnership, there’s no doubt that they will continue to inspire and delight their fans in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley get married?

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. They have always been known for keeping their personal lives private and did not announce their engagement before their wedding.

2. How did Margot Robbie announce her pregnancy?

Margot Robbie announced her pregnancy subtly. She was photographed in Lake Como, Italy, on July 7, 2024, wearing a white crop top that showcased her baby bump. This intimate reveal was in line with Robbie’s private nature.

3. What is Margot Robbie’s maternity style?

Margot Robbie’s maternity style is chic and elegant. At Wimbledon, she wore a black and white polka dot dress with a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt. She accessorized with a black and white bowling-style bag, open-toe black mules, and rectangular sunglasses.

4. What is the significance of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s appearance at Wimbledon?

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s appearance at Wimbledon was significant as it marked Robbie’s first public appearance since the news of her pregnancy. The couple’s joyful demeanor and stylish outfits captured the attention of fans and media alike.

5. What is the history of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s relationship?

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama “Suite Française.” They married in December 2016 and have maintained a private relationship while also working together as business partners at LuckyChap Entertainment. Their relationship is marked by a seamless blend of personal and professional collaboration.