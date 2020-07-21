While on the road campaigning for Trump, my wife Mary and I visited a supermarket to purchase coffee for our hotel room.

Like most women that I know, Mary loves Starbucks coffee. I’ve heard several women say whenever they want to “treat” themselves, they go to Starbucks. It took brilliant marketing to instill such a mindset. Upon entering the supermarket’s coffee aisle, Mary immediately picked up a box of Starbucks instant coffee.

Then, she thought about Starbucks’ extreme leftist political activism. Remember Starbucks’ annoying stupid social-justice campaign? Baristas were ordered to lecture customers about race before handing them their order. I thought, “Just give me my coffee without the side-order of arrogant leftist nonsense.”

Outrageously, Starbucks created their own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees. https://bit.ly/2ZEXKV9 So when you order coffee your barista will be wearing an in-your-face advertisement for an anti-American Marxist racial hate group.

This year’s March For Life stopped patronizing Starbucks upon learning that the company matches employees’ contributes to Planned Parenthood which profits from selling dead baby body parts. https://wapo.st/2OAkteH

Dr Alveda King, the niece of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, called out Starbucks for their hypocrisy. Alveda said if Starbucks truly desires to fight racism, they will stop funding Planned Parenthood. https://bit.ly/3h94jVG Black women are only 14% of the child-birthing population. And yet, 36% of all babies aborted in the U.S. are black.

Former Starbucks’ CEO, Howard Schultz, in essence, gave Trump supporters his middle finger by vowing to hire 10,000 refugees. https://fxn.ws/398YqVV

Not wanting to fund Starbucks’ treasonous agenda, Mary scanned the shelves for an America-friendly brand of coffee to purchase. Weakened by her addiction to Starbucks, Mary began rationalizing.“My not buying Starbucks will not make a difference.” She headed to checkout with her box of Starbucks.

Then, she stopped, “I cannot give those people my money.” Mary returned the box of Starbucks to the shelf and selected a different brand of coffee.

I’m proud of her.