The Greatest Assault On Our Civil Liberties

“We are facing the greatest assault on our civil liberties in our lifetimes. The virus is real, but the government reaction is political and totalitarian. As it falls apart, will more Americans start fighting for their liberty?” ~ Dr Ron Paul, former U.S. Congressman [Texas]

All across America, the people are being prevented from living a normal quality life by the Governors of many states and the mayors of counties and cities, who have looked to the Center for Disease Control, for guidance in how they dictate acceptable behavior in society to the people, regarding the re-opening of businesses and schools and just everyday life. Of late, the most common diktat is compulsory mask wearing mandated in executive orders and delivered by these ill-informed petty tyrants, through the breathless media, thrilling over the prospects of an authoritarian utopian socialist hell.

Many powerful people in the various corporations and government offices have gained — and are still gaining — wealth and power from this Covid-19 panic, while good and decent patriotic Americans everywhere are asking what will it take to end this outrage, and that doesn’t mean to modify it with any “new normal” decided by who knows whom and what connected authority. And since no one in authority is currently protecting and defending Inalienable Rights and Individual Liberty during this push towards a more authoritarian government ruling over society, a large percentage of Americans are left wondering just who will.

Our history will record one of the most ignoble times we have witnessed, as this massive COVID SCAM is based on a set of untruths and baseless assertions — often outright lies — that are being used to maintain fear through a virtual monopoly of communications to forestall challenges to the U.S. ruling class, led by the Democratic Party. And it will note the manner in which a failed opposition by the “majority” Republican Party confirmed the GOP as the ruling class’s junior partner, although no default has been greater than that of America’s Christian churches, supposedly the guardians of truth.

Call it the plague of political agendas or the plague of voodoo science. Either title fits, when observing the ignorant and asinine orders, that emanate from the mania and psychotic neuroses or the Machiavellian desire of power of the petty tyrants, who have found their way to elected positions

However one sees it, when politics rule, science dies.

Even here in my home state of Tennessee, numerous mayors have now mandated masks. Mayor Rogers Anderson of Williamson County attached a hefty fine and a possible 11 months 29 days prison term with his mandate. And two days ago, on June 20th, the Mayor of Rutherford County, my home county, Bill Ketron ordered masks to be worn in an order that took effect today, July 22nd, and will end on August 3rd.

The Mayor of the City of Murfreesboro, TN., Shane McFarland recently told Jason Reynolds [Murfreesboro Post]: “The majority of local health care officials ask the community to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible. It is important for us to do all that we can to prevent the spread of the virus and avoid another shutdown. So, please cover the nose and mouth whenever you cannot social distance.”

I guess they want to be seen giving the appearance of doing something.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is supposedly going to take a position of trying to “educate” the people on the importance of wearing masks.

And yet, if the data https://rutherfordsource.com/rutherford-county-coronavirus-case-count/ from the Tennessee Department of Health can be believed, Rutherford County has only had 43 die out of 4716 “confirmed and probable cases”. This is approximately 1.1 percent, and it doesn’t represent an emergency or a pandemic.

Let me educate all of the above who are participating in one of the largest propaganda and misinformation campaigns in United States history, because it appears they have not kept current on the science, or they are not too bright, or they are actively manipulating the people for political purposes that have little to do with any concern for my health or the health of anyone else.

For all the smug self-assured politicians and healthcare department “inspectors” who haven’t cracked a book in the past decade, if you say you are following the science, you are essentially abrogating your own duties and obligations in favor of the technocrats’ theories, that aren’t concerned with preserving anyone’s liberty in the slightest. You always call for the science of this Covid-19 event, that has Americans everywhere making note of the regularly misleading and falsified data many of You have relied upon or advanced as the truth. Well here is your very own science.

The reference is “Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings — Personal Protective and Environmental Measures’ that was published in ‘Emerging Infectious Diseases, Volume 26, Number 5, May 2020. This journal is published by the Center for Disease Control.

This is an excerpt https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0993_article from the abstract: “Here, we review the evidence base on the effectiveness of nonpharmaceutical personal protective measures and environmental hygiene measures in non-healthcare settings and discuss their potential in pandemic plans. Although mechanistic studies support the potential effect of hand hygiene or face masks, evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect on the effectiveness of improved hygiene and environmental cleaning.”

The following are excerpts from pages 970 through 972 of the review: “In our systematic review, we identified 10 RCTs [randomized controlled trials] that reported estimates of the effectiveness of face masks in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza virus infections in the community from literature published during 1946 — July 27, 2018. In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks …. There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza. … we did not find evidence to support a protective effect of personal protective measures or environmental measures in reducing influenza transmission … [And] … We did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons [source control] or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility …”.

However, this is the same CDC that appears to be partners in crime with Democrat and RINO led states, Big Pharma and the Leftstream Media that cherry-picks data, omits real science, and positions mask-wearing as an absolute necessary rule, in line with taking a mandated vaccine.

China’s own example proves definitively that the COVID virus is a whole lot less like the Plague, that it has been presented to the American people to be, and not too unlike the ordinary influenza virus. All the chaos in America surrounding this virus has been a direct result of the falsification of this basic truth.

This same CDC toyed with reporting deaths by attributing anything that looked similar to Covid, as a case of Covid, and so pneumonia, influenza and Covid were all documented as PIC. This expanded the death figure and caused it to exceed 100,000. However, if the same methods and criterion had been used, as was used with the SARS virus, namely “severe acute respiratory distress syndrome”, by the end of June, the number would have been a mere 16,000.

The “Best and Brightest” of our technocrats and medical professionals, the bumbling fools such as Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the CDC, and Dr Deborah Birx, predicted that two million Americans would die from “the Virus”. They were joined by the U.S. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that provided information justifying the lockdowns; this is the same institution that predicted on May 3rd, Sweden would be suffering 2800 daily deaths by May 14th, and the actual 40 deaths proved them horribly wrong, just like Fauci. Whether massive lies, reckless incompetence or willful complicity with Socialists and globalists determined to bring America down, just what justifies listening to — or paying — people who produce such flawed and deceptive “science”?