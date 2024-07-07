Matt Turner’s injury-plagued journey in 2022 has significantly impacted his career trajectory, especially considering his crucial role in the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and his upcoming move to Arsenal. Turner’s setbacks began during the World Cup qualifying matches and continued into his tenure with the New England Revolution, ultimately affecting his performance and availability for critical matches. This article delves into the details of Turner’s injuries, his recovery process, and his future prospects.

Initial Injury: The Cold Clash

During the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying match against Honduras at Minnesota United FC’s Allianz Field, Matt Turner sustained his first injury. The game was played under sub-zero conditions, leading to Turner developing tendonitis in his left foot. Turner explained, “Post the game in Minnesota versus Honduras, I developed a bit of tendonitis in my [left] foot. It was because the tissue on my foot was frozen and I was running back and forth to stay warm. All that running on frozen tissue expedited the process of tendonitis. But that was only like three or four days.”

Second Injury: A Preseason Setback

After a swift recovery from his initial injury, Turner joined the Revolution’s preseason camp in Southern California. However, his return to the field was short-lived. During a closed-door scrimmage against LAFC, Turner suffered a hairline fracture in a small bone in his right foot. He recalled the incident, saying, “A few minutes into the game, a back pass was left short, I went to clear it and someone left their foot in. I cleared the ball, kicked the bottom of their foot, and got a hairline fracture in a small bone in my [right] foot.”

This second injury was a significant setback for Turner, who had hoped to be back in time for the Revolution’s season opener against the Portland Timbers on February 26. Unfortunately, medical recommendations changed, and Turner was advised to stay off his foot completely and use crutches for support.

“By the time I was able to see the specialist, the specialist said that I needed to be completely off of it, non-weight-bearing on crutches,” Turner said. “It was kind of a kick in the gut because my goal was to be back for every game this season.”

Impact on New England Revolution

Turner’s absence had a notable impact on the New England Revolution’s performance. The team turned to veteran goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. to fill the void left by Turner. Compounding the issue were injuries to first-choice center backs Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler. These defensive challenges contributed to the Revolution’s early exit from the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals and back-to-back losses in the MLS league.

Road to Recovery

Despite these setbacks, Turner has shown remarkable progress in his recovery. Bruce Arena, the head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution, expressed optimism about Turner’s return. “He’s making progress,” Arena said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand. “I’d say by the middle of the month he should be back in training. I would think in the month of May he’ll be ready to play.”

Turner’s recovery timeline is particularly crucial as he prepares for his move to Arsenal and the upcoming World Cup. Turner has only a few months left with New England before heading overseas to join Arsenal and compete alongside England international Aaron Ramsdale.

The move to Arsenal is not only a significant career milestone for Turner but also critical for his preparation for the World Cup. The USMNT is drawn into Group B, facing England, Iran, and a European team yet to be determined (Scotland, Ukraine, or Wales).

Conclusion: Looking Forward

Matt Turner’s journey through injuries and recovery highlights his resilience and determination. His upcoming move to Arsenal and his role in the USMNT’s World Cup campaign underscore his importance in both club and international football. As Turner continues his recovery, fans and teammates alike are hopeful for his return to the field and his contributions to future successes.

