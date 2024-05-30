Following an extensive national search, Andrew Singer, PhD, has been appointed Dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences (CEAS) at Stony Brook University, effective July 3, 2023. Singer joins Stony Brook from The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. During his tenure there, he held numerous administrative and service positions, focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship, capital projects, new degree programs, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“Stony Brook’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences has rapidly become a key driver of innovation and entrepreneurship statewide. Andy’s leadership experience and vision are the perfect combination to further the growth and excellence of CEAS,” stated Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis.

Andy Singer’s Diverse Experience and Vision for CEAS

Singer’s extensive experience is well-suited to Stony Brook’s CEAS. Throughout the search process, he showcased a profound understanding of the opportunities and requirements for CEAS to grow as a nationally renowned hub of excellence and innovation. Carl Lejuez, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, expressed excitement about partnering with Singer and the talented faculty, staff, students, and alumni to implement his vision.

Singer currently serves as Associate Dean for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The Grainger College of Engineering, University of Illinois. In this role, he oversees the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, including the Technology Entrepreneur Center, Innovation Living Learning Center, and the cross-disciplinary Innovation, Leadership, and Engineering Entrepreneurship (ILEE) degree program. He advises the dean on matters related to innovation, translational research, and entrepreneurship.

Leadership in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

At Illinois, Singer has led significant administrative and research efforts. He served as Co-PI and associate director for the Systems on Nanoscale Information Fabrics, a $35 million research center spanning 10 universities and 10 sponsors. He played a pivotal role in securing a $50 million gift for the Siebel Center for Design and chaired the faculty committee overseeing its development and construction. Singer has worked extensively to broaden participation in Illinois’ innovation ecosystem, including the development of the Advancing Women And under-Represented Entrepreneurs (AWARE) program.

An internationally recognized scholar in statistical signal processing and communication systems, Singer has received numerous awards for his research and is a fellow of the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). An accomplished entrepreneur, he co-founded companies in optical communications and underwater acoustic communication systems and frequently serves as a consultant and expert witness for the communications, audio, and sensing industries. He holds the prestigious Fox Family Professorship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Excitement and Future Prospects for CEAS

“I’m thrilled to serve as Dean and to lead the expansion of educational, research, and innovation activities at another great institution and flagship university. This is a pivotal time with significant investments from New York State and the nation in our future,” Singer said. “As a leader in social mobility, Stony Brook University has significantly impacted students’ lives and the regional economy and will continue to develop diverse and inclusive engineering teams and leaders needed for the next exciting chapter of American engineering innovation.”

Singer will succeed Jon Longtin, PhD, who has been interim dean since June 2021. Longtin has led several initiatives for the college, including launching a new graduate program in Data Science, increasing research expenditures, and partnering to secure funding for a $100 million multi-disciplinary engineering building.

New Leadership at Stony Brook University

Carl Lejuez has been appointed Stony Brook University’s new Executive Vice President and Provost, effective July 1, 2022. He currently serves as Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Connecticut (UConn). As the chief academic officer at Stony Brook, Lejuez will oversee the academic mission, providing direct supervision for all academic units, support services, and operations, including enrollment management and student success.

Prior to UConn, Lejuez served as Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at The University of Kansas. He was also a professor of psychology and associate dean for research at the University of Maryland, a research professor at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and an adjunct faculty member at the Yale Child Study Center.

“In Dr. Lejuez, we have a leader with a strong track record in public higher education,” said President McInnis. “I am confident Carl will help Stony Brook University meet its ambitious goals around research and academic excellence, and will be a staunch supporter of our students, staff, and faculty.”

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital Celebrates Milestone

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital (SBCH) celebrated its 10th anniversary of pediatric care, highlighting its innovative research, clinical trials, and breakthrough techniques benefiting pediatric patients. The hospital boasts over 180 skilled pediatric specialists covering more than 30 specialties. “We have a long history of caring for children, and our commitment to create an institution to meet the needs of nearly half-a-million children in Suffolk County was driven by generational knowledge and passion,” said President Maurie McInnis.

Even during the pandemic, SBCH’s pediatric investigators researched the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine on children. The hospital has become a vital part of Stony Brook’s academic and clinical mission, providing high-quality education and training. SBCH is the first children’s hospital in the nation to create a center for the treatment of pediatric multiple sclerosis.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Milestone

Stony Brook University achieved a significant milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, administering the 25,000th vaccine at its state-run mass vaccination site on February 18. The site, established under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, opened on January 18. Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine have played a critical role in New York State’s vaccination plans, contributing their R&D Park as a point of distribution (POD).

“I am proud of the milestone Stony Brook University has reached in administering its 25,000th COVID-19 vaccine,” said President McInnis. “This achievement exemplifies the excellent work the University and Stony Brook Medicine are doing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and bring this pandemic to an end.”

Stony Brook Medicine has been instrumental in developing community PODs as pop-up sites in underserved communities on Long Island, reaching communities of color and the elderly, and building trust in the vaccine’s efficacy. Dr. Margaret McGovern, Vice President for Health System Clinical Programs and Strategy, praised the university’s robust COVID-19 response activities and its ability to coordinate resources to serve the community effectively.

