In a shocking turn of events, the Champions League final on June 1 was abruptly interrupted when several spectators stormed the pitch, drawing attention not just for their bold actions but for the name emblazoned on their shirts: Mellstroy. This incident brought the controversial Belarusian Kick streamer, real name Andrey Burim, into the international spotlight once again.

Who is Mellstroy?

Andrey Burim, known online as Mellstroy, was born in 1998 in Gomel, Belarus. He began his streaming career in 2015, initially focusing on popular games like Minecraft, CS

,

and Dota 2. However, these streams did not gain significant traction, leading Mellstroy to shift towards more provocative content. By 2016, he had found his niche in IRL (In Real Life) streaming, often pushing the boundaries of acceptable behavior on platforms like chat roulette, where he engaged in lewd and controversial interactions.

Rise to Fame and Infamy

Mellstroy’s move to Moscow in 2019 marked a new phase in his career. He began collaborating with online casinos and bookmakers, which saw his income skyrocket. His streams, often featuring excessive alcohol consumption and a hedonistic lifestyle, attracted a large audience but also significant legal troubles. Facing multiple criminal cases in Belarus and Russia, Mellstroy eventually relocated to the UAE and later Turkey, continuing his controversial broadcasts.

Despite numerous bans from platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Trovo, Mellstroy maintained his presence on Kick and social media platforms like Telegram and Instagram, where he boasts over 3.2 million followers.

The Champions League Incident

During the highly anticipated match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium, the game was halted just 30 seconds in when pitch invaders sporting shirts with “Mellstroy” printed on them stormed the field. Reports suggest that Mellstroy had offered a staggering $350,000 to the first person to successfully invade the pitch. While the authenticity of this offer remains unclear, the invaders were swiftly removed, and the game resumed shortly after.

The incident resulted in Mellstroy’s ban from the Kick platform, adding to his already extensive list of bans. Despite the ban, Mellstroy’s influence and notoriety continued to grow.

A History of Controversy

Mellstroy’s notoriety is not solely based on his streaming antics. In 2020, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old model, Alena Efremova, during a live stream. The incident, which involved repeatedly smashing her head against a table, was widely viewed and led to a six-month sentence of corrective labor and a deduction of his salary as state revenue.

This is just one example of the many legal and ethical lines Mellstroy has crossed in his quest for fame. His streams often feature extreme and depraved content, attracting a dedicated but controversial following.

Why is Mellstroy So Popular?

Despite his antisocial and often illegal behavior, Mellstroy’s streams attract millions of viewers. His willingness to engage in outrageous stunts and his partnerships with online casinos have made him a multimillionaire. He often pays viewers to create viral memes about him, further increasing his online presence. This unconventional marketing strategy has led to a significant following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Mellstroy’s Global Reach

Mellstroy’s influence extends beyond the Russian-speaking world. In 2023, he began paying other streamers large sums of money for participating in outrageous stunts, such as blowing up cars or shaving their heads on live streams. This strategy has garnered international attention, making Mellstroy a global name.

In early 2024, Mellstroy offered large sums of money for tasks that anyone could complete, such as getting video greetings from famous athletes or getting popular YouTuber MrBeast to follow him on Instagram. These offers have only added to his notoriety and viral status.

Record-Breaking Stream

On March 20th, 2024, Mellstroy set a new record in the Russian-speaking internet sphere with a collaboration stream featuring Russian artist Morgenstern. The stream, which involved content creators gambling with a total of $3.2 million, attracted a record audience.

Conclusion

Mellstroy remains a polarizing figure in the world of streaming. His controversial content and unconventional marketing strategies have earned him both fame and infamy. While his actions often lead to legal troubles and platform bans, his ability to capture the attention of millions cannot be denied. As streaming platforms and audiences continue to evolve, Mellstroy’s influence and methods will likely remain a topic of discussion and debate.

