When it comes to Hollywood, rumors about celebrity relationships are as common as the glitz and glamour that define the industry. The recent buzz around Meryl Streep and Martin Short, two veteran actors known for their stellar performances and comedic timing, has caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Despite denials from both parties, speculation continues to swirl about whether there’s more than friendship between the Only Murders in the Building co-stars. Let’s delve into the details of these rumors and explore the truth behind the headlines.

The Spark of Rumors: Golden Globes Appearance

The dating rumors began to surface in January 2024, when Meryl Streep and Martin Short appeared together at the Golden Globes. The pair’s camaraderie on the red carpet, coupled with their undeniable chemistry, sparked a flurry of speculation. Fans and media outlets alike wondered if the two actors were more than just colleagues. The sight of Streep and Short enjoying each other’s company set tongues wagging, and soon enough, the rumor mill was in full swing.

A Denial That Did Little to Quell the Buzz

Despite the frenzy, both Streep and Short were quick to dismiss the dating rumors. A representative for Martin Short told PEOPLE that the two are “very good friends, nothing more.” Short himself reiterated this sentiment on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, where he emphasized, “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends.” Yet, in the world of celebrity gossip, such denials often do little to stop the spread of rumors, especially when the people involved are as beloved as Streep and Short.

A Dinner Date with Friends

Adding fuel to the fire, Streep and Short were spotted leaving the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, in February 2024. The duo, along with some friends, enjoyed a casual dinner outing. Streep, dressed in black pants, a hot pink button-down, and a red jacket, looked as elegant as ever, while Short complemented her with a gray sweater and black blazer. The sighting only served to heighten curiosity about their relationship status.

The Power of Friendship

While the rumors persist, both Streep and Short have a history that points to a strong friendship rather than a romantic entanglement. Martin Short, who lost his wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010, has been candid about his enduring love and connection to her. In an interview with AARP: The Magazine, Short spoke about how he still feels his late wife’s presence, saying, “I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them.” His heartfelt words suggest a man who cherishes the memory of his wife and remains devoted to her.

Similarly, Meryl Streep has experienced her own share of personal challenges. She was married to sculptor Don Gummer for 45 years, but the couple has been separated for more than six years. Despite the separation, a representative for Streep stated that they “will always care for each other.” Streep’s private nature and long-lasting marriage to Gummer speak to her loyalty and commitment, traits that align more with a deep friendship with Short than a budding romance.

Why the Rumors Persist

So why do the rumors about Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s relationship continue to make headlines? One reason could be the genuine affection and respect they have for each other, which is evident in their public appearances. Their warm rapport is a refreshing sight in an industry often dominated by scandal and drama.

Moreover, Hollywood has a long history of shipping famous duos, whether on-screen or off. The idea of two beloved actors, both of whom have experienced loss and heartache, finding solace and joy in each other’s company is a compelling narrative that fans are eager to embrace.

Conclusion: Friends First, Always

As much as fans might hope for a romantic twist in the tale of Meryl Streep and Martin Short, it seems that the two are simply enjoying a close friendship. Their bond, built on shared experiences and mutual respect, is something to be celebrated. In a world where true friendship can be rare, Streep and Short’s relationship is a testament to the power of genuine connection. Whether on the red carpet or sharing a meal, their friendship shines through, reminding us all of the beauty of platonic love.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating?

No, Meryl Streep and Martin Short are not dating. Both actors have publicly stated that they are just very good friends.

2. How did the dating rumors about Meryl Streep and Martin Short start?

The rumors began after Meryl Streep and Martin Short appeared together at the Golden Globes in January 2024. Their close interaction sparked speculation among fans and the media.

3. What did Martin Short say about the dating rumors?

Martin Short denied the dating rumors, stating on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher, “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends.”

4. Has Meryl Streep commented on the rumors?

While Meryl Streep has not directly commented on the dating rumors, a representative for Martin Short confirmed that they are “just very good friends, nothing more.”

5. Are Meryl Streep and Don Gummer still married?

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been separated for more than six years. However, they continue to care for each other despite living separate lives.