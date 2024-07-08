Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin and his model girlfriend, Camille Fishel, are expecting another baby girl. Fishel posted a clip on Instagram of the couple on a yacht in St. Barts over the weekend, where they held a gender reveal party for close friends.

A Joyous Gender Reveal in St. Barts

“Let’s go girl!” Rubin exclaimed as the couple fired off two handheld cannons that released pink smoke, signaling the arrival of another baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child last year, and Fishel announced her first pregnancy in June 2020 by posting pictures of her baby bump on the beach.

Fishel captioned the recent clip, “Another baby GIRL coming in 2022!!! This is a girl household Michael, and you are 100% outnumbered.” Rubin also has a teenage daughter, Kylie, who joined them in St. Barts. They were seen having lunch at Nikki Beach with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as Rubin’s friends Alan Tisch and Will Makris.

Star-Studded Celebrations

The couple’s social circle is nothing short of impressive. Page Six previously revealed that New Year’s guests on Rubin’s yacht included rappers Meek Mill and Lil Baby. Also present in St. Barts over the holiday were Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Mike Tyson, and other celebrities.

Fishel and Rubin shared pictures from the yacht, showing Meek Mill diving into the sea after several attempts, cheered on by friends. Meek and Lil Baby even performed at a party hosted by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol aboard a $150 million yacht. The event was organized by Swiss pharmaceutical billionaire and Alinghi Red Bull Racing backer Ernesto Bertarelli.

The Annual Hamptons White Party

The annual Hamptons White Party, hosted by Michael Rubin, is another highlight of their social calendar. Camille Fishel, 33, described this year’s event as “the best year ever,” attributing the success to the amazing weather, vibrant atmosphere, and happy guests. The star-studded guest list included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kim Kardashian and her sisters, and athletes like Tom Brady and Derek Jeter.

Tom Brady was spotted playing beach football with Damar Hamlin and Travis Scott at the Fourth of July game in the Hamptons. Guests were thrilled by surprise performances from Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, and Travis Scott. Fishel’s favorite moment was the cocktail hour by the pool, featuring her favorite country artist Shaboozey, who performed his hit “A Bar Song” multiple times to the delight of the crowd.

A Night to Remember

After sunset, the party moved to the roof, where Mary J. Blige performed old-school hits, followed by Lil Wayne, who was Fishel’s favorite artist in high school. The night concluded with a spectacular fireworks display over the ocean.

The afterparty, held in a tented space on their tennis courts, featured performances by Travis Scott, GloRilla, and Megan Thee Stallion. Culinary delights were provided by Lucali, Rao’s, and Nobu. The festivities continued until 6 a.m., with overnight guests enjoying vitamin drips, massages, and Goldberg’s bagels as they departed.

Camille Fishel: A Glimpse into Her Life

Born on November 12, 1990, Camille Fishel is a model and popular social media personality. She graduated from Florida International University in 2015 with a degree in Communication Arts and signed with The Rock Agency. Fishel also has a yoga line with fashion brand Phat Buddha.

In 2022, she made headlines after injuring herself at their annual Hamptons party. Despite the mishap, she continues to welcome stars to their Hamptons home every year for the Fourth of July celebrations, where guests are required to wear all white.

A Loving Partnership

Camille Fishel and Michael Rubin have been together since at least 2016, though it’s unclear exactly when they met. Rubin first appeared on Fishel’s Instagram in May 2016 and has been a regular feature ever since. Some outlets refer to Fishel as Rubin’s wife, though the couple has not confirmed they are married. Rubin was previously married to Meegan Rubin, with whom he shares a daughter, Kylie.

Their Growing Family

Camille and Michael are parents to two daughters, Romi and Gema. Romi was born in 2020, and Gema followed two years later. The family frequently shares adorable pictures of their life together with Fishel’s 51k Instagram followers.

Conclusion

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel lead a glamorous life filled with high-profile events, celebrity friends, and a growing family. Their story is one of love, luxury, and an ever-expanding social circle.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Camille Fishel?

Camille Fishel is a model and social media personality, known for her relationship with Michael Rubin and her yoga line with Phat Buddha.

2. How long have Camille Fishel and Michael Rubin been together?

They have been together since at least 2016.

3. Do Camille Fishel and Michael Rubin have children?

Yes, they have two daughters, Romi and Gema. Rubin also has a teenage daughter, Kylie, from a previous relationship.

4. What is the annual Hamptons White Party?

The Hamptons White Party is an annual event hosted by Michael Rubin, featuring a star-studded guest list and performances by top artists.

5. What happened to Camille Fishel in 2022?

In 2022, Camille Fishel injured herself during their annual Hamptons party and was hospitalized.