Miki Sudo, a renowned name in competitive eating, is celebrated for her incredible achievements and her partnership with fellow eater, Nick Wehry. This dynamic duo has made significant strides in the world of competitive eating, both individually and together. Let’s delve into their fascinating lives, achievements, and the unique bond they share.

Who is Nick Wehry?

Nick Wehry, Miki Sudo’s husband, is a competitive eater known for his impressive eating skills and remarkable physical fitness. Born in Port Richey, Florida, Wehry has earned a reputation for his dedication and passion in various eating disciplines. According to his Major League Eating bio, “Wehry eats everything with skill and passion, and is a threat in any discipline. And dude is jacked. His delts have lats. His future burns bright.”

In 2021, Wehry made headlines by eating a world-record 50 hard-boiled eggs at The DraftKings Red Carpet Film Feast in just three minutes and four seconds. His competitive spirit was evident again when he competed in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, although he lost to Patrick Bertoletti.

Family Life: Children and Parenting

Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry’s partnership extends beyond the competitive eating circuit into their personal lives. The couple shares one child, Maxwell Samuel Wehry, born on July 8, 2021. Sudo is also a loving stepmother to Wehry’s two children from a previous relationship, William and Sylvie. On May 14, 2023,

Wehry expressed his admiration and love for Sudo in a heartfelt Instagram post, highlighting her incredible role as a mother and stepmother. He praised her dedication and love for their children, saying, “Thank you for being my balance… being an incredible source of encouragement and love for them… and all that you do. We’re so fortunate to have you. We love you so much.”

Miki Sudo: A Competitive Eating Legend

Born on July 22, 1985, in New York City, Miki Sudo has carved out a prominent place in the competitive eating world. With over 10,000 followers on Instagram, Sudo keeps her fans updated on her life and achievements. On July 4, 2024, she won her tenth victory at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, by consuming 51 hot dogs and buns.

A Remarkable Career

Miki Sudo’s career in competitive eating is nothing short of extraordinary. She ranks third in the world of competitive eating and holds the title of the world’s number-one female eater. Her journey has seen a remarkable seven-year winning streak from 2014 to 2020, which was only interrupted due to her pregnancy with her son, Max. Despite this brief hiatus, Sudo returned to the competitive eating scene with a fierce determination to reclaim her title.

In her own words, Sudo emphasized her competitive spirit: “There’s no second place.” This mindset drives her to aim for the top, even with challenges like a wrist injury that forced her to adapt her eating technique.

Training and Preparation

Miki Sudo’s preparation for competitions is rigorous. She follows a disciplined diet of lean proteins, fresh produce, and ample hydration. Alongside her husband, Nick Wehry, Sudo trains at an “old-school” bodybuilding gym several times a week. This intense regimen helps her maintain a healthy weight and build the stamina needed for competitive eating.

Sudo’s resilience is evident as she regularly competes against the world’s top eaters, including Joey Chestnut. Her victories over Chestnut in various competitions highlight her exceptional skills and determination.

Breaking Stereotypes

Sudo’s journey is also about breaking stereotypes in a male-dominated sport. She has proven time and again that gender does not define one’s capabilities. “I don’t see myself as a girl competing in a man’s sport,” Sudo stated. Her confidence and achievements have earned her respect and recognition in the competitive eating community.

Balancing Life and Career

Beyond her competitive eating career, Miki Sudo leads a normal life and hardly gets recognized outside of competitions. She humorously attributes this to her makeup and appearance on TV, even joking that she wears fake eyelashes while eating hot dogs. Her son, Max, seems to follow in her footsteps, showing an early interest in a variety of foods.

Future Aspirations

While Sudo continues to excel in competitive eating, she is also planning to expand her career. She is working towards becoming a dental hygienist and has expressed interest in becoming an ESPN guest commentator. Her diverse ambitions reflect her drive to achieve success in multiple fields.

Conclusion

Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry are a formidable pair in the world of competitive eating, each bringing their unique strengths and dedication to the table. Their partnership, both personal and professional, showcases their commitment to excellence and their ability to balance family life with demanding careers. As Sudo continues to break records and Wehry sets new ones, their story remains an inspiring example of passion, resilience, and teamwork in the competitive eating arena.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Miki Sudo’s husband, Nick Wehry?

Miki Sudo’s husband, Nick Wehry, is a competitive eater known for his exceptional skills and dedication in the sport. He hails from Port Richey, Florida, and has set impressive records in various eating competitions.

Do Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry have children?

Yes, Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry have one child together, Maxwell Samuel Wehry, born on July 8, 2021. Sudo is also a stepmother to Wehry’s two children from a previous relationship, William and Sylvie.

What are some of Miki Sudo’s notable achievements?

Miki Sudo has won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest ten times and holds the title of the world’s number-one female eater. She has defeated top competitors, including Joey Chestnut, in various eating contests.

How does Miki Sudo prepare for competitions?

Sudo follows a disciplined diet and training regimen, focusing on lean proteins, fresh produce, and hydration. She also trains at a bodybuilding gym with her husband, Nick Wehry, to build strength and endurance.

What are Miki Sudo’s future plans?

In addition to her competitive eating career, Miki Sudo is pursuing a career as a dental hygienist and has shown interest in becoming an ESPN guest commentator.