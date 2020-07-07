Ahmir Sweet, son of Keneshia Sweet, Mindful Care program director, displays an important message to Mindful Care families at the recent “Sonic Picnic.”

Mindful Care Adult Day Services has scored another success with its second picnic in cars for persons with early Alzheimer’s or other dementia issues. Participants have been unable to attend daily program activities at the adult day care center due to the coronavirus shutdown, but eight families drove to the Sonic Drive-in on Fortress Boulevard for lunch and a chance to wave to each other and be part of the group again.

“It was wonderful seeing the participants and caregivers,” said Keneshia Sweet, Mindful Care program director. “We miss them as much as they miss us. There were lots of smiles, which was the goal.”

Caregivers drove to one side of the parking lot reserved for them. Mindful Care staff and board members wore masks, held up signs welcoming them and communicated from a safe distance as food was brought to the cars. Sweet said Mindful Care is “in the process of getting the program up and running” again at New Vision Baptist Church weekdays from 8 to 5, but until that is permitted, virtual contacts will be maintained.

The in-person program has been closed since March. Mindful Care provides cognitive and physical activities for participants age 55 and older with memory loss and other disabilities. Visit mindful-care.org or call 615- 542-4371 for updates and more information.

Mindful Care program participant, David Dean, holds up a goodie bag from the Mindful Care staff. Participant Clemmie Lewis is in the background.