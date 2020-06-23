Defunding the Police: A Bit Surreal

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.” ~ Martin Luther King, JR.

America should sit up and take notice that House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) is rejecting the chants to “defund the police” everybody now hears across the country, in the wake of the City Council of Minneapolis voting to dismantle its police department, on June 7th, to make way for a new model for public safety [whatever that means], while many others across the spectrum of America’s local, state and federal governments are joining the clamor, screaming “systemic racism”, and jumping aboard the Defund Train. The most extreme radicals of the nation, in the political arena and the media, are pushing the defund police agenda, in a manner that distracts from making any real reforms, and, due to a few bad police officers’ sins, whose actions have yet to be proven to be racially motivated, these same radicals would bring all America to ruin.

City mayors across America moving to “Defund the Police” won’t necessarily equate to “reform the police”. Mayor Bill DeBlasio intends to take $1 billion out of New York City’s $5.6 billion budget and give it to youth initiatives and social services. For all intent and purposes, it will result in fewer police on the street, or, in the case of Minneapolis, no city police on the street.

Heather MacDonald’s outstanding piece on June 2nd in the Wall Street Journal is a fine refutation of “systemic racism” in police departments across America, as I have previously noted in an article entitled ‘Racist America: The Big Lie’, (June 6th) in which I write: “According to MacDonald, police shot 19 unarmed whites and nine unarmed blacks in 2019. If one can assume the number of black homicide victims in 2019 was approximately the same as the 7,407 seen in 2018, “those nine unarmed black victims of police shootings represents 0.1% of all African-Americans in 2019.” And, upon closer inspection of the statistics, we also find that, although black people have a higher rate of contact with police than white people, whites are actually shot more often than blacks.

There wasn’t a single American with a conscience, who saw the video of George Floyd’s death, could not help but note the depraved indifference of Officer Derek Chauvin, as he brutalized him in a manner that was morally reprehensible, but despite any and all assumptions, there has yet been one shred of evidence brought to light that this was a racially motivated incident. It was just as likely to be the result of serving 19 years as a policeman in one of America’s ten most dangerous cities and the fact that Floyd was high on meth, fentanyl and THC that moved Chauvin to err on the side of caution and use more force than was necessary, or maybe he is a racist, or just a sadist.

America may never know the answer.

Now, we have a new furor over Atlanta police officer, Garrett Rolfe, shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks, on June 12th, after he violently resisted arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, a crime that I’m certain Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, who have lost children to drunken drivers, are happy to see regularly and vigorously enforced. The extenuating circumstances surrounding this are quite different from what happened to Floyd, and as far as I’m concerned, Brooks would still be alive today, if only he hadn’t fought the police and had allowed himself to be arrested, or if he’d simply kept running and never threatened the policeman by aiming an incapacitating taser at him; but, he still didn’t deserve to die for being drunk and stupid.

I can also see where the police could have possibly let him “escape”, since they had his car with all his information. They could have simply waited and met him at his home.

Of course, it’s easy for me to sit here and say “woulda, coulda, shoulda”. One change in the sequence of events, either regarding the police actions or the actions of the suspects, in both the Floyd and Brooks cases, and both men might be alive today.

This is all something for the courts to decide, but neither of these cases, or even the few past cases, the exceptions, such as Eric Garner or Freddie Gray, should be held up as an excuse to start dismantling police departments everywhere, as many other Democrats currently want to do.