Mindy Kaling excels at every role she takes on — whether that’s acting, producing, screenwriting, penning a book, or being a mother of three kids. The “Mindy Project” star is the mom to Katherine “Kit” Swati, 6, Spencer Avu, 3, and newborn Anne, whom she welcomed in February. Although Kaling remains adamant about not sharing her children’s faces on social media until they are old enough to consent, it hasn’t stopped the mom of three from posting adorable snaps of her kids in their everyday lives.

“I’m like any parent where I’m proud of the things they do,” the actress explained to PEOPLE in a 2021 interview. “I think they’re so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it.” From stargazing to trick-or-treating on Halloween, see all the glimpses Kaling has given into her life at home.

Motherhood and Family Life

On June 24, the actress revealed that she quietly welcomed her second daughter, Anne, in late February. She announced the news alongside a sweet picture of her new baby with older siblings Katherine and Spencer laying beside her in the grass. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” wrote Kaling.

Kaling celebrated International Women’s Day with an Instagram carousel of the women who “inspire” her, including her daughter Katherine. A montage of the Kaling family’s outing in New York City for Thanksgiving in 2023 saw Katherine and a spectacled Spencer stare at their reflections in the subway window. “Seriously needed this trip to New York with the family. I feel like Michael Scott saying this but man this is the most special city,” Kaling wrote in the Instagram video’s caption.

Holiday Celebrations and Family Adventures

A perfect view of Central Park from their window at Manhattan’s Pierre Hotel was part of their Thanksgiving celebrations. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! So grateful for these turkeys! 🥰❤️🦃 Hope you’re having a wonderful day with your family!” Kaling captioned the carousel of pictures from the family’s holiday celebration.

Kaling posted a photo on Instagram Stories of three-year-old Spencer celebrating Halloween in 2023, dressed up as a firetruck. Another picture from Halloween 2023 saw an eager Katherine and Spencer awaiting candy from a neighbor. In another Halloween 2023 snap on Kaling’s Instagram Stories, Katherine passed through a makeshift cemetery in her Princess Tiana garb.

Kaling shared a video from the family’s July 4 celebration where she lit a sparkler and jokingly chased Katherine and Spencer around. The latter, however, was too busy riding on his toy bike to notice. To accept the National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden, Kaling took a trip to D.C. with her kids. In a snap from her Instagram carousel posted after the event, Katherine holds her mother’s hand as the two walk up a flight of stairs.

Celebrating Milestones

The “Never Have I Ever” creator shared an endearing video on Instagram of Spencer in honor of his second birthday, where he wakes up in his crib and waves hello to his shadow. “Happy 2nd birthday to my son Spencer, who is the human personification of a hug,” Kaling captioned the tribute. “I can’t describe the intense joy it is to be your mom. You remind this old cynical lady that the world is full of wonder, and fun can be found in the most mundane places.”

Kaling, Katherine, and B.J. Novak — who is also Katherine’s godfather — enjoyed a night at the Griffith Observatory in August 2022. In 2019, the Tony Award winner told Good Housekeeping that Novak was “so much more like family now than a platonic friend.” “He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her,” Kaling added.

The “Office” alum found her son on the kitchen floor playing with a toy car amid Thanksgiving festivities in 2022. Mindy Kaling, born Vera Mindy Chokalingam on June 24, 1979, is an American actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer.

Known for her extensive work on television, she has received numerous accolades, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Tony Award, and six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She was recognized by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013 and was awarded the National Medal of the Arts from US President Joe Biden in 2022.

Rise to Stardom

Kaling first gained recognition starring as Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom “The Office” (2005–2013), for which she also served as a writer, executive producer, and director. For her work on the series, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. She gained wider attention for creating, producing, and starring as Dr. Mindy Lahiri in the

Fox/Hulu semi-biographical sitcom “The Mindy Project” (2012–2017), which was inspired by some events in her early life. She then expanded her career by creating numerous shows such as the NBC sitcom “Champions” (2018), the Hulu miniseries “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (2019), the Netflix comedy series “Never Have I Ever” (2020–2023), and the HBO Max comedy series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” (2021–present).

Film and Writing Success

Her film career includes voice roles in “Despicable Me” (2010), “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012), and “Inside Out” (2015), as well as live-action roles in “No Strings Attached” (2011), “The Five-Year Engagement” (2012), ”

A Wrinkle in Time” and “Ocean’s 8” (both 2018), and “Late Night” (2019), the last of which she also wrote and produced. She wrote two memoirs, both reaching The New York Times Best Seller list. She also received a Tony Award for Best Musical as a producer for the musical “A Strange Loop.” In 2012, Kaling founded the production company Kaling International.

Early Life and Education

Kaling was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to father Avudaiappan Chokalingam, an architect, and mother Swati Chokalingam (née Roy-Sircar), an obstetrician/gynecologist.

She has an elder brother, Vijay. Her parents are from India and met while working at the same hospital in Nigeria. Her father, a Tamil raised in Chennai, was overseeing the building of a hospital wing. Her mother, a Bengali from Mumbai, was working as an OB/GYN. The family immigrated to the United States in 1979, the same year Kaling was born. Kaling’s mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Kaling has said she has never been called Vera, her first name, but has been referred to as Mindy since her mother was pregnant with her while her parents were living in Bengal. They were already planning to move to the United States and wanted, Kaling said, a “cute American name” for their daughter and liked the name Mindy from the TV show “Mork & Mindy.” The name Vera is, according to Kaling, the name of the “incarnation of a Hindu goddess.”

Kaling graduated from Buckingham Browne & Nichols, a private school in Cambridge, in 1997. The following year, she entered Dartmouth College, where she was a member of the improvisational comedy troupe The Dog Day Players and a cappella group The Rockapellas, produced the comic strip “Badly Drawn Girl” in The Dartmouth (the college’s daily newspaper), and wrote for the Dartmouth Jack-O-Lantern, the college’s humor magazine.

Kaling graduated from Dartmouth in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in playwriting. She was a classics major for much of college and studied Latin, a subject she had been learning since the seventh grade. She lists the comedy series “Dr. Katz,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Frasier,” and “Cheers” as early influences on her comedy.

Career Beginnings

While a 19-year-old sophomore at Dartmouth, Kaling was an intern on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” She has said that she never saw a family like hers on TV, which gave her a dual perspective she uses in her writing. She thinks the “everyone against me” mentality is what she learned as a child of immigrants.

She named her Mindy Project character Mindy Lahiri after author Jhumpa Lahiri. After college, she moved to Brooklyn, New York. She said one of her worst job experiences was as a production assistant for three months on the “Crossing Over With John Edward” psychic show. She described it as “depressing.” During this same time, she performed stand-up comedy.

Kaling devised her stage name after discovering while doing stand-up comedy that emcees would have trouble pronouncing her last name, Chokalingam, and sometimes made jokes about it.

She toured solo and with Craig Robinson, who was later a fellow cast member of “The Office.” In August 2002, she portrayed Ben Affleck in an off-Broadway play called “Matt & Ben,” which she co-wrote with her best friend from college, Brenda Withers, who played Matt Damon. Time magazine named it one of their “Top Ten Theatrical Events of the Year.”