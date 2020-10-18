by Geoffrey Jones

“In the world we have evolved into Truth and Culture are having to hide in the forests and bushes to survive, but they will occasionally jump out and yell BOO!!”

I had that experience watching the film, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for peculiar Children.” What a wonderful dreamlike series of messages this artful film contains. The film is directed by Tim Burton, story is by Ransom Riggs, adapted by Jane Goldman to film.



In talking about his work the author told of how, as he wrote the story, he found more and more old collectible photographs and the pictures influenced where he wanted to go with the story, sometimes it was like a kind of puzzle where only he could understand all the pieces.

Those are Ransom Riggs’ own thoughts on some of the processes that went into the creation of his wonderful tale. He had been intrigued by photographic art and had been collecting photographs for years. Out of those images, and more that he found, he slowly crafted the wonderful book upon which this film is based (and he used the pictures to illustrate it).

The film tells the story of a grandfather, Abe Portman, and his grandson, Jake, who was raised on the fantastic stories of his grandfather, set during the second World War period on a Welsh Island. There a group of unique children are being hidden in an orphanage run by a Miss Peregrine. This is a story that tells us of magic and monsters, of the battle of good and evil, and of a fantastic fantasy world juxtaposed against a fantastic real world. Like Ray Bradbury’s work, the mythic aspects of all this are grounded in the constant battles of real life, magic names and characters like “The Hollowgasts (Holocausts) and the evil Malthus (same name as the person who introduced the concept of over population, which led to the eugenics movement), the underlying messages here are dark indeed. The positive message, however which underlies everything is that it’s good to be individual and unique as are all the “peculiar “ children with their distinct gifts, and it is through these wonderful abilities that they move to overcome the evil powers that are set against them.