A Rutherford County man was found deceased by campers Sunday after his family reported him missing Tuesday, a sheriff’s detective said.

Bobby Campbell, 53, of Weakley Lane was found on the Poole Knob Island near the Poole Knob Recreation Area Boat Ramp, said Detective Christian Wrather.

Campbell’s body was taken to the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s office.

“No signs of foul play were observed,” Wrather said.

Sgt. Bryant Gregory reported deputies were called to the scene Sunday morning with La Vergne Police and Fire Departments, the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service’s Special Operations Response Team and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Using boat from TWRA, members of LFD and Deputy Andrew Quintal traveled to the island where the campers took them to the body.

“Deputy Quintal was familiar with the missing person case involving Bobby Campbell and confirmed the body to be him,” Gregory reported.

Wrather notified Campbell’s family.

Since receiving the report of Campbell being missing, deputies walked in the area near his home looking for him every day. Deputies with their K9s searched along with drones.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks Campbell’s friends who searched for him, too, and everyone who assisted.