WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL

by David Virts

Scripture Text: Revelation 11:15-19 Title: Monumentous Event!

Question of the Day: What will happen when the time finally comes for the Lord to take over this earth?

As we read through the book of Revelation, we are taken back with the destructive nature of the prophetic predictions—from the massive amount of deaths, to the earthquakes, famines, and pestilences that are mentioned, to the dismantling of the nations, to the devil meeting his doom, and to the setting up of the reign of Jesus Christ here on earth for 1000 years. As these events take place we are struck with one thing: what happens on earth is preceded by an announcement, and many times by an angel, in heaven. As we approach today’s text passage, we find the event that every believer of every age has been waiting for: the announcement from the Throne Room that the time has come to end both man and the devil’s rule on earth, and prepare for rule of the King of kings.

This chapter is the pivot point of the book. When the book began the world was under the dominion of the “ruler of this world” (as Jesus in the book of John referred to Satan three times), and John was feeling the wrath of the world around him as he was in exile on the Island of Patmos; Jesus then was unveiled to John in all of His glory and splendor which He had before the world began; Jesus had addressed the seven churches and the seven “church ages” and let them know that they were to be cleansed and how to overcome in a hostile world; then the Lord began to dismantle the powers that be here on earth, while at the same time He gave others the opportunity to repent just before it was too late.

And then the announcement came that God Almighty had decided that it was time to complete the dismantling of all nations, Satan to have his last great fling, and then be locked up for 1000 years. After the 1000 year reign of Christ, Satan was again loosed for “a little season”, then wiped out with all the rest of those on earth who have rebelled against God, cast the devil into the lake of fire, and set up the great final judgment of all men of all time who have decided that they will take their chances of “good works” and stand before the Great White Throne. After that the “new Jerusalem” is introduced and the new heaven and the new earth as we enter into eternity serving our Great God forever! And in this chapter in today’s we find the pivot point of the whole book!

This is a scene in heaven that happens just after the two witnesses have completed their work here on earth and are raptured. It is at this point that the seventh angel blew his trumpet. Each trumpet blast brings more disaster on earth as God prepares to unveil His Son as “the King of kings and the Lord of lords” and as “The Final Judge” of the universe. The believers in heaven are notified at this point that the time has come, and their excitement builds now as “the kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever.” (ESV) Imagine all the believers in heaven, from Abel—the first one to go to paradise—all the way to the two who have just been raptured have just been notified that the time has come for “The King of kings and the Lord of lords” to take His rightful place on earth! This is a monumentous moment for the history of this world! THE TIME HAS FINALLY COME!!!! When that time has finally come, it is also a perfect time for worship. The 24 elders, the ones who are sitting on their thrones around the throne of God, immediately fell on their faces and worshipped God. It is time to give thanks to ‘the Lord God Almighty’, the One who is and who always was, and who has decided that the time has come to take His great power and to begin to reign on earth. The timing is perfect in the plan and purpose of God. This is a time that has been much anticipated by all of mankind—especially by all believers of all time who have lived on earth! This is the event that we have all been waiting for!

So why now and why the wait until this monumentous moment in time? It is all in the plan and purpose of God. From now on, Jesus Christ will move to be the Central Figure on earth and take His rightful role, and it is only right that a worship service in heaven kicks off this great event. The worship service is initiated by the 24 elders that sit on their thrones around The Throne. The two witnesses, who have just been raptured, are here just in time for this worship service. Their “testimony” and the plagues that they poured out on the earth have begun to wrest the power from the evil people on earth, prepare them for the great judgment, and pave the way for the Lord Jesus Christ to come and rule.

And what is the theme of this worship service? Here are the words that are uttered in this worship service: in effect they said we give You thanks, O Lord God Almighty. You are the One who reigns supremely over all; You have always reigned, and You will yet reign over the entire universe! You have exercised Your power and have always been in complete control over all of Your creation. The nations of the world were angry, but the day of Your wrath has come, and the time of death is here, and all men will now stand in judgment. This will be a time to reward both the prophets who foretold this event, and Your faithful servants—the saints—those that have great respect and awe for You; both those who were great and important on earth, and those who seemed insignificant. You will step forward now and destroy them who have destroyed the earth.

And when this worship service has been completed it says that then the Temple of God in heaven was opened, and the Ark of His Covenant was seen in His Temple. At that exact time there were flashes of lightning, rumblings and peals of thunder, and on earth there was an earthquake and a great hailstorm. And this is how this major event of the history of the world is kicked off! The focus is on Almighty God, His massive power, outbursts of worship to Him, and another unique demonstration of the glory and splendor and awesomeness of our great God!

Prayer: O God, we look forward to and long for this great event. At this point You gave the order for the events that You have planned for all of eternity to take place on earth. Your patience and longsuffering attitude toward sinful man is great, as is Your love and mercy and grace in taking him from a worthless undeserving sinner to a holy child of Yours! We can only imagine what this event will be like and what it will be like to live on earth under the rule of Your Son. We anticipate! We wait! We are greatly inspired! Amen!