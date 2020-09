MPD needs help identifying the man who shoplifted hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. on September 3, 2020. The man is seen loading items into a cart, totaling $736.11, and leaving the business without paying. He’s seen getting into a dark-colored Dodge Journey. If you have any helpful information, please contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612 or email 0846@murfreesborotn.gov.