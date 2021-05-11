MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The annual Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony in honor of fallen officers will be virtual due to COVID. It will air on various broadcast and social media platforms, at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 13.

National Police Week began in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy recognized May 15 as Police Officers Memorial Day.

“This is a time for us to pay special tribute to all law enforcement officers who gave their lives while serving their community,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “While honoring these fallen officers, we also recognize the brave men and women who currently protect and serve our communities daily.”

In past years, the ceremony has taken place at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza, and the Memorial Wall located at the MPD headquarters on N. Highland Ave.

Residents can watch the Peace Officers Memorial Service on CityTV and can be viewed on Comcast Xfinity channel 3 & 1094, AT&T Uverse channel 99, Roku, Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and City website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv. The virtual service will also be available on the City’s and police department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.