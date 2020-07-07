Middle Tennessee State University is mourning the sudden death of country music legend and longtime supporter Charlie Daniels, a passionate advocate for military veterans and for whom the university’s veterans center is named.

A country music and southern rock legend and hall of fame member, Daniels died Monday, July 6, following a stroke at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. He was 83.

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center is home to 1,000-plus veterans and military family members. MTSU renamed the center in 2016 to honor Daniels, who had a lifetime of supporting veterans and military members, and his wife, Hazel. They also were a part of the center’s November 2015 grand opening.

“Middle Tennessee State University today grieves the passing of Charlie Daniels, a dear friend and great patriot, whose devotion to the men and women in our Armed Forces helped create and sustain the Veterans and Military Family Center on our campus that bears his name,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, a longtime friend. “The entire university community joins us in extending our deepest sympathy to Hazel and his family.”

“My wife, Elizabeth, and I have lost a dear friend, with great heart and whose laugh that filled a room,” McPhee added. “We will miss our dinners together, his visits to campus, hearing him sing and his tireless advocacy and hard work on behalf of our student veterans.”

“Charlie’s love of life and country was radiant and inspiring,” McPhee said. “And we at MTSU shall work every day to sustain and extend his legacy through the good works of the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. Charlie will live on, not only through his music, but also through the lives lifted through his generosity.”

“Charlie loved God, America, country music, his family, the U.S. military and the people of Tennessee,” Keel added.