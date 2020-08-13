A suspect accused of murdering a Rutherford County resident turned himself in about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Suspect Christopher Hawk Robinson, 37, of Cerulean, Ky., is being booked in for first-degree murder of Erick Bixler, 45, of Asbury Lane, said Detective Ty Downing.

Robinson is also charged with especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnaping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home July 26 where they found his body.

Detectives developed leads and identified Robinson as a suspect. They served a search warrant at his Kentucky home Sunday.

A bond hearing is set Aug. 25 in General Sessions Court.