Front Row (L-R) Elizabeth Stubblefield, Becki Green, Lindsay Callahan, Seth Russell Back Row (L-R) MFRD Deputy Chief Roger Toombs, MFRD Fire Chief Mark Foulks, Courtney Drake, Tim Juneau, MPD Chief Michael Bowen, MPD Deputy Chief Eric Cook

The Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center recently recognized employee promotions after a ceremony honoring them was postponed because of COVID-19.

“Our success in Emergency Communications is only made possible by our dedicated and trained team of men and women who serve in our Emergency Communications Center,” said Emergency Communications Director Seth Russell. “This success starts with our front-line Public Safety Telecommunicators and our Communications Training Officers. Also critical to meeting industry best practices and standards are supervision, coordination, and synchronization of essential functions within Emergency Communications.”

Tim Juneau and Elizabeth Stubblefield were promoted to Communications Shift Supervisor to ensure all communication shifts meet the National Fire Protection Association supervision standards.

Juneau previously worked in emergency communications in Minot, ND, and is a US Air Force veteran. He has been with the Murfreesboro Police Department since 2015 and has been a Communications Training Officer since 2018. Juneau displays such confidence in his ability to get the job done and was recognized as the 2019 Telecommunicator of the Year for his hard work. His promotion to Communications Shift Supervisor was effective in December of 2019.

Stubblefield has been with the Murfreesboro Police Department since January 2017. She is passionate about her work and aims for high standards for her and our center. Stubblefield has been a Communications Training Officer since April of 2019. Her promotion to Communications Shift Supervisor was effective March of 2020.

Becki Green, Courtney Drake, and Lindsay Callahan were promoted to Communications Coordinator to ensure coordination and synchronization of essential functions within Murfreesboro Emergency Communications.

Green began her emergency communications career in 2004 with the MTSU Police Department while attending MTSU. She graduated MTSU in May of 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology. Becki came to the Murfreesboro Police Department in 2004 and became a Communications Training Officer in 2006. In 2009, Green was promoted to a Communications Shift Supervisor and continued her formal education by completing her Master’s in Business Administration with a minor in Human Resource at Bethel University in 2016. She has also attained the Emergency Number Professional Certification through the National Emergency Number Association. Green’s promotion to Communications Operations Coordinator was effective November of 2019 and is responsible for coordinating near term daily operations for the delivery of emergency communication services.

Drake began her emergency communications career with the Murfreesboro Police Department in 2004. She became a Communications Training Officer in 2006 and graduated MTSU with a BS in Sociology in 2007. In 2011, she was promoted to Communications Shift Supervisor and in 2017 she became the Training Supervisor. In 2019, Drake attained the Emergency Number Professional Certification through the National Emergency Number Association and currently serves as one of our Certified Course Instructors. Courtney’s promotion to Communications Training Coordinator was effective November of 2019 and is responsible for coordinating multiple emergency communications training programs.

Callahan began her career in emergency communications in 1998 with Lincoln County E911. Callahan came to the Murfreesboro Police Department in 2006 and was promoted to a Communications Shift Supervisor in 2009. In 2017, she obtained the Emergency Number Professional Certification through the National Emergency Number Association. Callahan’s promotion to Communications Quality Coordinator was effective November of 2019 and is responsible for coordinating the Quality Assurance Program to ensure compliance, consistency, and accuracy in the delivery of emergency communication services.

Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen, Deputy Chief Eric Cook, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Chief Mark Foulks, and Deputy Chief Roger Toombs also attended the promotion ceremony.